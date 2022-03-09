Baltimore MD Telecom IT Firm Launches New Service To Support Remote and Back To Office Workers
Total Office Telecom has announced a new “Office IT for C19” service to its core solutions for businesses.
We want workers to feel comfortable using the apps and programs they are accustomed to at home and ease them back into the office seamlessly while using the same tools that works for them”MITCHELLVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Office Telecom has announced a new “Office IT for C19” service to its core solutions for businesses. The company offers telecom service, network cabling and IT office breakdown and moving in the Baltimore metro area.
Businesses can contact Total Office Telecom for a wide range of services including managed IT services, business VoIP phone systems, Internet installs, site surveys, data & disaster recovery and office cabling.
More information can be found at: https://www.totalofficetelecom.com
In 2020 there was a sudden transition from office to remote work due to the Covid pandemic. This had organizations needing to make rapid adjustments to their IT budget since workers were remote or hybrid.
Now that more workers are returning to the office this year with Covid 19 restrictions easing up and many are getting vaccinated, businesses should be reevaluating how their workspace should be adjusted for technology. In January 2022, Total Office Telecom launched the “Office IT for C19” service option which helps businesses and hybrid workers to seamlessly commute back to the office while still utilizing their existing cloud, collaborative and productivity apps with ease.
Office IT for C19 can also assist businesses with management strategies, customer service solutions, and IT learning for the leadership team when training other team members.
Total Office Telecom has been responsible for helping migrate, move, install and provide money saving telecom and IT technologies for over 50 businesses since its inception in 2019. Now, with this latest Office IT for C19 service more businesses can benefit from moving forward with the most efficient tech solutions and strategies.
While partnering with over 30 broadband data carriers nationwide, Total Office Telecom has helped Baltimore based businesses to get the best discounted and most reliable speed plans to fit the bandwidth needed for office computers and equipment.
Small businesses can see measurable ROI when services are delivered properly and can yield a host of benefits, including lowered costs for IT operations and an established, repeatable set of IT procedures that can be standardized and followed across the business.
One of the most prominent changes and allocated business spending is upgrades and infrastructure supporting cloud services, phones and unified communications.
“Any business no matter the industry can benefit from minimizing overhead, IT resources and technologies that are no longer needed and moving those costs to other day to day resources that matter. Also, depending on your corporate structure, as well as your IT environment, you may have other items to assess as you put your return to in-person work plan together.” said Mussawwir Sterrett, General Manager of Total Office Telecom.
Interested parties can learn more at: https://www.totalofficetelecom.com/OfficeITforC19
