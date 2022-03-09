Diamond Tools Market 2021- Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to forecast year 2028

Diamond Tools Market

Rising Use of Diamond Tools in Aerospace and Healthcare Industries Create Significant Opportunities: PMR

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES , UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Report Summary

Market – Diamond Tools Market

Market Value – US$ 22,000 Mn in 2028

Market CAGR Value – 7.0 % in 2018 to 2028

Market Forecast Year – 2018 to 2028

The global diamond tools market was valued at US$ 7,921.0 Mn in 2013, and this value is expected to go above US$ 10,000 Mn at the end of 2018. The diamond tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2018 and 2028, and is estimated to reach a global value of more than US$ 22,000 Mn by 2028 end.

Persistence Market Research has released a new market study, titled, ‘Diamond Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028’, which studies the global diamond tools market, and offers deep-dive analysis for the next ten years. The report on the global diamond tools market estimates the key macroeconomic and forecast factors that are projected to drive the growth of the diamond tools market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Kyocera Unimerco A/S, Dellas S.p.A., Shinhan Diamond, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Texas Diamond Tools, Inc., HILTI Group, ALPHA DIAMOND TOOLS CO., LTD., Shijiazhuang Kitsibo Tools Co., Ltd., Sanwa Diamond Tools, Hunan Qiliang Abrasive Tools Co., Ltd., Danyang Tianyi Diamond Tools Co., Ltd., FUJIAN QUANZHOU JINLI DIAMOND CUTTING TOOLS CO., LTD, Monte-Bianco Diamond Applications Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Syntec Diamond Tools, Inc., BELL IMPEX (Juhai), G & G Surface Technology, Quanzhou JDK Diamond Tools Co., Ltd., Fujian Wanlong Group (Hong Kong) CO., LTD., Quanzhou Huangchang diamond tools Co. Ltd., Foshan Boer Ceramic Technique Co., Ltd., QUANZHOU JINSHAN STONE TOOLS, Quanzhou Tianli Grinding Tools Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG, EHWA Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., and TOOLGAL Industrial Diamonds Ltd and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Diamond Tools.

Diamond Tools Market: Segmental Analysis

By tool type, the global diamond tools market is segmented as abrasive type (finishing-based & lapping-based), drilling tools, cutting tools, sawing tools, milling tools, diamond dressers, diamond gauging fingers, and files. Among these segments, the abrasive type and milling tools segments are projected to grow at sizable value shares in the global market, owing to the rising demand for these tools from end-use industries. Moreover, abrasive type tools are prominently used in the construction industry; finishing diamond tools are used for floor finishing. As such, the increasing number of multistory buildings being built across the world is promising to lead to lucrative growth of the global diamond tools market.

By manufacturing method, the global diamond tools market is segmented into metal-bonded, resin-bonded, and electroplated. The metal-bonded segment is expected to grow at a prominent rate in the global diamond tools market over the slated time period, owing to its increasing application in floor finishing. However, the electroplated segment is also expected to represent significant opportunity for the diamond tools market, owing to the rising application of electroplated diamond tools for machining material that cannot be economically ground with metal- or resin-bonded diamond tools.

By end use, the global diamond tools market is segmented into automotive, construction (glass, stone, & ceramic), fabrication & general manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and aerospace & defense. Among these segments, the construction, automotive, and aerospace & defense segments are estimated to grow at noteworthy rates in the global diamond tools market over the forecast period. In the automotive sector, diamond tools are used to make internal engine galleries and engine block holes, among other. Therefore, increasing automotive vehicle production across the world is projected to surge the demand for diamond tools in the next couple of years.

While, for aerospace, diamond tools are used to make wing tips, ducts and floor posts, among others, with CNC machines. Thus, for the safety and security of their nations, governments are outlaying significant money from their budgets in order to invest in research and development, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for diamond tools in the coming years. Moreover, diamond tools are also used in the healthcare industry to make accurate and lightweight medical equipment such as scissors, diamond-plated wheels, etc. As such, growth in these above mentioned industries is collectively expected to accelerate the sales of diamond tools across the globe over the stipulated time period.

By region, the global diamond tools study has been completed in six regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. The diamond tools market is directly dependent on the performance of the construction, stone processing, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in respective regions. According to PMR’s deep dive study, the markets in Europe, Latin America, South Asia, and North America are projected to grow at significant growth rates in the global diamond tools market, as well as also account for healthy shares in the global diamond tools market.

Key Stakeholders

Diamond Tools Market Manufacturers

Diamond Tools Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Diamond Tools Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

