Diversify by Design Intensives program announces second cohort for Delta Dental and San Francisco State University

Delta Dental + SFSU partner for second year of DxD Intensives program

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diversify by Design (DxD) coalition reunites professional designers from Delta Dental and students from San Francisco State University’s School of Design (HSI and AANAPISI) for year two of its Intensives program.

DxD is committed to changing the whiteness of the design industry at each touchpoint of the ecosystem: youth exposure, education, experience, employment, and empowerment throughout the designer’s experience. Only at this level of attention will DxD and its partners affect change and close the gap on the racial disparities of the field for a more equitable profession for people of color.

DxD Intensives is one of DxD’s key initiatives to drive that change. Intensives pairs industry partners and design programs at institutions of higher learning that serve historically excluded students to bring real-world design experience, mentoring, networking, and potential internship and employment opportunities to students typically faced with an absence of such advantages upon graduation/entering the workforce.

It’s the lack of access to these advantages that leave most Black and Brown students at too many minority serving institutions at a disadvantage to their white counterparts, which, in turn, impacts the hiring pool of the very industry that’s “trying” to create more diverse, equitable design teams.

DxD Intensives works to equal the playing field for students by delivering the industry experience they need to be on level footing when entering the workforce. Through Intensives, students learn and exercise the very skills employers are looking for: critical thinking, teamwork, collaboration, and presentation skills; they connect with career designers, planting the seeds of a professional network; and, build that all important body of work that hiring firms are looking at way before they ever meet the candidate.

“Making the decision to have our design team mentor a second Intensives cohort was easy.” says Delta Dental’s Head of User Experience, Gabriel Bentley. “Being part of the change we want to see in our industry; guiding future designers through a UX challenge, exposing them to new tools, new ways of working together, while they work with design pros they’ll have relationships with throughout their career is simply invaluable.”

SFSU’s Director of Design Programs, Mari Hulick was equally excited about the opportunity to work with Delta Dental in year two, “Our students gained so much applicable experience in such a short period of time. They closed the course with a professional portfolio piece, a deeper understanding of what it takes to work on a design team, and industry connections. Intensives is impacting the future of design.”

