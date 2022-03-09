Dia & Co Partners with Thinx, Bringing Signature Period Underwear to the Dia & Co Community
Dia.com introduces the period underwear category to plus-size shoppers with Thinx’s assortment of absorbent products.
Our mission is to provide the most inclusive and inspiring shopping experience for our community, and we’re grateful to Thinx for putting inclusivity at the core of who they are and what they do.”NEW YORK, NY - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dia & Co, the leading destination for inclusive fashion in sizes 10-32, has launched a new category with its latest brand partner: period absorbing underwear, Thinx. This new partnership supports Dia & Co’s mission to assemble the best and broadest assortment of styles and brands for the plus community.
— Nadia Boujarwah, Co-Founder and CEO at Dia & Co
Thinx uses innovative technology to create the ultimate period protection with highly absorbent, breathable products that are made safely with cotton, nylon, and elastane for stretch. They are the latest direct-to-consumer brand to join Dia & Co, which has continuously partnered with top brands to offer the underserved plus community an expansive selection of style-driven offerings. Dia.com will now feature a collection of Thinx products that range in absorbency, style, price and sizes L-4X (10-30).
In addition, Dia & Co has tapped key members of its Brand Ambassador community to use Thinx products, and share their experiences in their own voice, on their own platforms.
“We are thrilled to welcome Thinx to the Dia & Co family, expanding the offering available to our community in this important category. Our mission is to provide the most inclusive and inspiring shopping experience for our community, made possible by breadth and depth of selection of brands and styles. Our partner brands share this commitment, and we’re grateful to Thinx for putting inclusivity at the core of who they are and what they do.” said Nadia Boujarwah, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Dia & Co.
Dia & Co will carry a broad assortment of Thinx products, ranging from its lightest absorbency products, Cheeky and Air Hiphugger styles, through its super absorbency Super Cotton Brief and Sleep Shorts. The Thinx assortment at Dia & Co will range in price from $25 - $50.
“We have been watching the growth and success of Dia & Co for a long time and to have this opportunity to bring our plus offerings to such an impactful brand is such a win for us,” commented Maria Molland, CEO, Thinx, Inc., “We know that the plus community has had to fight to finally have the options they should have in clothing, and we’re happy to be able to give more comfortable sizing in Thinx period underwear.”
About Dia & Co:
Dia & Co is the leading destination for inclusive fashion, providing style for sizes 10-32. They offer a range of brands through the Dia Shop, and a professional personal styling experience through the Dia Style Box service. Dia & Co was founded in 2015 by Nadia Boujarwah and Lydia Gilbert, to revolutionize the shopping experience for plus size women — an underserved group of more than 100 million. Since then, the direct-to-consumer brand has built a dedicated, diverse, vibrant community. Visit dia.com for more information.
About Thinx:
Thinx Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together, Thinx, Thinx (BTWN), Thinx For All™, and Speax by Thinx is on a mission to be the most innovative leader at bringing sustainable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We strive to deliver the safest products available and work to go beyond global regulatory requirements with our STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification [20.HUS.04850 | HOHENSTEIN HTTI]. Their innovation has been recognized by top industry publications, ranking #1 in 2019 for Best Period Panties by both Women’s Health Magazine and Good Housekeeping. Thinx was ranked #1 for Women’s Health Best Tech Gadgets for Women in 2018. Thinx was ranked #1 on Crain’s “Fast 50” New York List in 2018, listed as one of CNBC’s Most Disruptive Companies of 2018 and Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Company of 2018.
Gina Girardi
Dia & Co / DKC
diaco@dkcnews
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other