Global Backhoe Loaders Market Revenue Will Grow 1.4X from 2019 to 2026, Reaching Nearly US$ 3.5 Bn In 2026
Backhoe Loaders Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2026UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global backhoe loaders market has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years in the residential and construction sector, owing to rapid population expansion and a significant rise in household disposable incomes in the developed as well as developing countries. The growth in the number of construction projects, is anticipated to have a high impact on the backhoe loaders market over forecast period. The report estimates that, as compared to 2019, the market will witness a 1.4X growth to reach a valuation of ~US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2026.
Further, agriculture sector is likely to emerge as an attractive end use segment in the global backhoe loaders market, and is expected to capture 22% of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created over the forecast period. In addition, factors such as significant mining activities, increasing energy requirements, and presence of leading backhoe loaders manufacturers will continue to support the backhoe loaders market especially in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Europe, and North America, reveals Fact.MR.
Center Pivot Backhoe Loaders to Gain Traction
Currently, the market for center pivot backhoe loaders are growing significantly as these type of backhoe loaders are setting new benchmarks for better operator comfort, exceptional performance, versatility, and job site efficiency. The center pivot backhoe loaders are estimated to account for 86% in terms of revenue by 2019 end and are expected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.7%over the forecast duration. Trailing close behind are sideshift backhoe loaders foreseen to cross ~US$ 500 million by the end of the forecast period by contributing over 11% in the overall absolute dollar opportunity created by the end of 2026.
Key Segments of the Backhoe Loaders Market
Fact.MR’s study on the backhoe loaders market offers information classified into five important segments: product type, engine power, maximum digging depth, application and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.
Product Type
• Center Pivot
• Sideshift
Engine Power
• Under 80 HP
• 80-100 HP
• Over 100 HP
Maximum Digging Depth
• Under 10 Feet
• 10-15 Feet
• Over 15 Feet
Application
• Construction
• Agriculture
• Mining
• Other Applications
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• South Asia
• East Asia
• Oceania
• Middle Eastand Africa
• Caribbean
Maneuverability & Fuel Efficiency remains Prime Focus for Key Backhoe Loader Manufacturers
The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including JCB, John Deere, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial. Among others, prominent backhoe loaders are continuously focusing on launching new products in order to cater to the increasing demand from various end use verticals. For instance,
• In July 2018, a joint venture between Tata Motors Limited (40 %) and Hitachi Construction Machinery Company launched the all new backhoe loaders, under the name TATA HITACHI SHINRAI
• In October 2019, JCB launched ICXT compact backhoe loaders in North America that delivered the material handling and excavating capability of backhoe loaders with the maneuverability and transportability of compact track loaders
• In December 2019, JCB India launched new ecoXpert backhoe loaders. EcoXpert 3DX backhoe loaders, comes with 12 per cent improved mileage capability
Key Takeaways of Backhoe Loaders Market
• Construction industry remains a major end-use sector for backhoe loaders owing to which it is foreseen to grow by a value CAGR of 4.7% across the forecast duration
• Collectively, agriculture and mining industries account for ~42% of the overall value share in the global backhoe loaders market
• Under 80 HP backhoe loaders engines are estimated to account for ~32% in the overall absolute dollar opportunity created over the forecast period. However, 80 HP to 100 HP backhoe loader engines are projected to expand ~1.5 times by the end of the forecast period
• Owing to multiple benefits such as higher efficiency, performance, and versatility, center pivot and sideshift backhoe loaders are expected to expand ~1.5 times by 2026 end
• Collectively, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and North America are estimated to hold 64% share in the overall value opportunity created in the global market
• Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the prominent region across the projection period, accounting for more than 47% share of the global market
Key Questions Answered in Fact.MR Backhoe Loaders market Report
• Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for backhoe loaders market players?
• Which factors will induce a change in the demand for backhoe loaders during the assessment period?
• How will changing trends impact the backhoe loaders market?
• How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the backhoe loaders market in developed regions?
• Which companies are leading the backhoe loaders market?
• What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the backhoe loaders market to upscale their position in this landscape?
• Which boat type will hold the largest value share in the backhoe loaders market?
