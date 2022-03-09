How a Purpose-Driven Vision of a California Web Designer Bloomed Into a Successful Video Blog Platform
Let Builders Build”SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ty Armstrong realized he needed to use his web design skills to spread happiness and positivity to mitigate the negativity and stress from the media after being heavily impacted by the state of California's "shelter in place" order. Dangerous Chemicals 360 is an VR 360 video blog that takes a deeper look into prominent topics of interest and debate.
For the last 2 years, society has had to adjust to a new normal, which included masks, social distancing, quarantines, lockdowns, and everything in between. Although the transition was inevitable, many people found themselves alone in trying to adjust to a new way of life. Ty Armstrong Sr, a California web designer, set out to create an "All In One VR 360 Video Experience" he called Dangerous Chemicals 360 in order to lend a helping hand and provide a safe source of video entertainment.
This one-stop-shop for entertainment is open to the public and contains thousands of interactive video content such as:
-VR 360 Videos
-Radio stations
-Music videos
-Relationship advice
-Vegas-style games
-Breaking entertainment news
-Breaking sports news
-Classic television shows
-Food recipe videos
-Local events
-National events
-Non-profit causes
Dangerous Chemicals 360, has quickly grown into a widely known online community based on optimism, support, and making life a little easier in these unparalleled times. Dangerous Chemicals 360 has expanded to +70,000 visitors in a 7-day time span and 200,000 plus monthly visitors since its launch in January 2022. Dangerous Chemicals 360, which is expanding at an exponential rate, is constantly looking for new and creative content to cater to all interests and genres.
"We Are A Unique VR 360 Video Blog Community With The Goal Of Making Your Life Easier During Quarantine."
Ty Armstrong Sr, purpose-driven vision has come true with Dangerous Chemicals 360 thanks to proof of concept, determination to the craft, and an absolute dedication to assisting people worldwide in navigating lockdown with comfort.
Learn more information about Dangerous Chemicals 360, go to: https://dangerouschemicals360.com
About Dangerous Chemicals 360:
Dangerous Chemicals 360 is an "All In One VR 360 Video Experience" that is intended to be a one-stop-shop for all interactive video web entertainment. Ty Armstrong Sr founded and created Dangerous Chemicals 360 in 2022 as a way to provide entertainment and comfort to those in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. This interactive VR 360 video platform hosts free content for millions of people to enjoy. VR 360 Video, Live Radio Stations, Music Videos, Relationship Advice, Vegas Casino Games, Breaking Entertainment, Live Sports & News, Classic Television, DIY Videos, Movie Trailers, Food Recipe Videos, Events, Non-Profit Causes, Covid-19 updates, and many other topics are covered in Dangerous Chemicals 360.
About Ty Armstrong Sr:
Ty Armstrong Sr (born Oct 14, 1961) is an American businessman best known as the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Transitional Images (@transitionalimages ) a successful Celebrity Driven Social Media Video Editing Company.
Mr.Armstrong came up with the concept of turning Celebrity Instagram Channel Profile Pictures into unique 30 second video clip edits. Since it's inception in 2020, he has created hundreds of video edits for celebrities such as:
✨ HUSLTLE N FLOW STAR TARYN MANNING ✨, GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING PLATINUM-CERTIFIED INTERNATIONAL DJ TIëSTO ✨, CELEBRITY RECORD PRODUCER TONY DENIRO ✨, ✨ LEGENDARY RAP GROUP PUBLIC ENEMY® ✨, ✨ REALITY TV STAR FARRAH ABRAHAM ✨, ✨ TYLER PERRY'S HOUSE OF PAIN STAR DEMETRIA McKINNEY ✨, just to name a few.
