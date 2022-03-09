My First Orchestral Concert, A Free 45-Minute Interactive Sing-Along Concert For Kids on April 7 @Miller Outdoor Theatre

A Free Interactive Sing-Along Concert, April 7, Miller Outdoor Theatre

My First Orchestral Concert Presented by Prelude Music Foundation, Sponsored in part by The City of Houston through the Miller Theater Advisory Board

" — Margaret Owen, Director of Operations at Prelude Music Foundation

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prelude Music Foundation presents My First Orchestral Concert, an interactive and educational live-music experience for young children and the grownups who love them. This free public outdoor event, sponsored in part by the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board, will take place at the iconic Miller Outdoor Theatre on April 7, 2022 at 11:00 am.

The interactive 45-minute sing-along concert will be led by Prelude Music Foundation's early childhood music specialists and will feature musicians from some of Houston's leading performing arts organizations, including the Houston Symphony, Apollo Chamber Players, and Mercury Chamber Orchestra. Tailored for our youngest audience members, this live-music experience is developmentally appropriate for children 0 – 8 years old.

“We are excited to provide this new experience to the children and families we already serve through the Prelude Music Foundation's In-School Music Residency programs and to use this opportunity to help new families across Houston discover and celebrate the power of music during early childhood,” offered Margaret Owen, Director of Operations at Prelude Music Foundation.

During My First Orchestral Concert, families and students will learn about the different instruments in the orchestra as the conductor describes the instruments on stage; calling children's attention to how the instruments are played, the different sounds they make, and the many ways we can make music together. Kids will be encouraged to sing, clap, jump, dance, and otherwise make music with the world-class musicians participating in My First Orchestral Concert. Additionally, each child will receive a developmentally appropriate educational program with literacy activities, music education, and illustrations of each instrument.

To inquire about sponsoring this event or bringing your school community on a field trip to attend this exceptional educational opportunity, please contact Margaret Owen at margaret@preludechild.com.

About Prelude Music Foundation

The Prelude Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the lives and education of children in Houston through the power of music. Working in partnership with schools in low-income communities on a weekly basis, the Prelude Music Foundation utilizes the research-based music and movement curriculum Music Together® to support the cognitive, academic, and musical development of children during the most formative years of their lives. To learn more, visit preludemusicfoundation.org.

