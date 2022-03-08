Cunningham Recognizes the Significance of International Women’s Day

Trenton – Senate President Pro Tempore Sandra B. Cunningham issued a statement today recognizing the impact of COVID-19 on women’s health and the importance of International Women’s Day:

“International Women’s Day is a crucial day to celebrate the progression of human rights for women, while encouraging policy initiatives to further gender equality. On this International Women’s Day, I would like to highlight the unique impact of COVID-19 on the physical and mental health of women. Women have continued to face immense pressure, throughout this pandemic, representing the vast majority of caregivers and essential members of the workforce. For these reasons, I am sponsoring the resolution, SJR68, to permanently recognize March 8th as International Women’s Day in New Jersey. This resolution will ensure that we continue to reaffirm our commitment to the well-being of women, and reflect on the achievements of women in New Jersey.”