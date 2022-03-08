Governor urges congressional leadership to suspend federal gas tax

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined five other Democratic governors on Tuesday in asking congressional leadership to support federal legislation to provide relief for Americans facing rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year.

Alongside Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, and Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Lujan Grisham urged congressional leaders to take swift action in support of The Gas Prices Relief Act, federal legislation that would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices and save New Mexicans money at the pump, putting dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more.

“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation,” the governors wrote to congressional leadership.

The complete letter as sent can be found here.