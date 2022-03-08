FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 8, 2021

Media Advisory Trial to begin for 2022 Legislative Districting of the State

WHAT: Trial for In the Matter of 2022 Legislative Districting of the State

WHEN: Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Court of Appeals of Maryland 361 Rowe Blvd, Annapolis, MD 21401

The trial before Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner will be webcast on the Court of Appeals web page. Rebroadcast of the trial is prohibited without the express permission of the Court of Appeals, which can be obtained by contacting Government Relations and Public Affairs (GRPA).

Due to the size of the courtroom, there will be limited seating available. Media who wish to attend in person should contact GRPA. A conference room with the webcast of the trial will serve as an overflow room, if needed.

The Clerk of the Court of Appeals of Maryland is the official custodian of the case record. All public documents pertaining to the case will be posted to the highlighted cases web page as well as made available via public kiosks and the Thurgood Marshall State Law Library. Additionally, public documents in the case may be obtained at any public kiosks located in clerk’s offices or courthouses statewide that have implemented Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC). Note: Baltimore City and Prince George’s County have not yet implemented MDEC.

There is no designated media parking for this trial. Media representatives must follow local parking ordinances and restrictions. Media representatives must not block pedestrian walkways or sidewalks and cannot restrict any public areas for media use. Directions to the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building are located here.

