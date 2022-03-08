Europe and North America to Collectively Generate 44% Revenue Share by 2031, and Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by the End of 2031

Activated Carbon Market Analysis By Product (Powdered, Granular, Pelletized, Extruded), By Phase (Liquid Phase, Gas Phase), by End-use (Water Treatment, Food Applications, Pharmaceutical, Automotive Applications, Air Purification Applications, Gas Purification, Supercapacitor Applications), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Activated carbon is an organic compound that is porous and has the capacity to absorb all pollutants. Activated carbon is normally obtained from charcoal and is popularly used in water and sewage treatment owing to its capacity to remove particulate and dissolved impurities. It also reduces certain organic impurities and eliminates chlorine from water.

Activated carbon is utilized in greenhouses and manufacturing industries for air cleaning and to remove toxic gases, odours, and harmful dust particles. Food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, and automotive industries are other prominent application areas of activated carbon.

The global activated carbon market has witnessed strong growth owing to growing demand for water treatment applications, development in technology, increasing awareness about health, and rising capability of people to obtain medical services.

How are Stringent Pollution Control Regulations in the U.S. Nudging Demand for Activated Carbon?

The U.S., activated carbon market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 3% through the forecast period. Key factors driving the market growth include augmenting prominence for air pollution control.

However, the market faces few challenges, narrower markets, due to increased costs of some grades of activated carbon, and the threat of substitutes, namely silica gel and super sand.

Conformance to stringent environmental regulations in water treatment application is expected to drive the market growth during forecast period.

Emerging applications of activated carbon in the medical and pharmaceutical sector are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Segments Covered in Activated Carbon Industry Research

By Product

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized Activated Carbon

Extruded Activated Carbon

By Phase

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

By End Use

Activated Carbon in Water Treatment

Activated Carbon for Food Applications

Activated Carbon for Pharmaceutical & Medical Applications

Activated Carbon for Automotive Applications

Activated Carbon for Air Purification Applications

Activated Carbon for Gas Purification

Activated Carbon for Supercapacitor Applications

Activated Carbon for Metal Extraction

Activated Carbon in Industrial Processing



Competitive Landscape

Activated carbon manufacturers are highly focused on research and development activities by using technologies to develop new products for specific use.

Such research and development activities of activated carbon producers enable to develop better products for specific applications namely, for hydrogen sulfide removal, while competing with the existing products offered by competitors. Major companies provide activated carbon products in both granular as well as powdered form and for almost all applications.

Some of the key developments are:

In June 2016 Cabot Corporation (U.S) opened new technology centre in Shanghai (China) for research and development activities of activated carbon.

In November 2016, Calgon Carbon Corporation acquired the activated carbon and filter aid business of CECA which is the subsidiary of Arkema Group (France).

In September 2016, Cabot Corporation launched new activated carbon product under the brand DARCO H2S HF for odour control applications and hydrogen sulfide removal.

In March 2016, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd commenced the activated carbon reactivation centre in Spain to serve the municipal drinking water market in the Japan.

Key Companies Profiled:

Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co.

Calgon Carbon

Haycarb

Kureha Corporation

Donau Carbon GMBH

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GMBH

Prominent systems Inc.

Oxbow activated carbon LLC

