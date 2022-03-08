Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on How MeRT Treatment Can Help People With Depression, Anxiety, and PTSD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine releases a guide on how MeRT treatment can help people with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. The personalized treatments can help target the specific areas of the brain that are causing the mental illness or disorder.
Magnetic eResonance Therapy (MeRT) targets the specific spots in the brain that are being affected. MeRT is an entirely non-invasive, non-surgical, and drug-free treatment. It uses magnetic waves to target and stimulates the brain into returning to a normal brainwave balance.
MeRT treatments take place through four steps:
1) Take a baseline recording through qEEG and EKG to understand the person’s heart rate, brain-heart coherence, and brain wave frequencies.
2) Create a custom plan taken from analyzing the person’s qEEG and EKG results.
3) The treatment will include stimulating the brain with magnetic pulses that last six to eight seconds per minute for about 30-40 minutes.
4) The person will be assessed throughout the treatment process, and treatment plans may be adjusted to suit them better. Tri-Citites Functional Medicine will reassess the qEEG and EKG recordings every 8-10 treatments to determine progress.
Every person’s brainwaves are different, so MeRT uses the person’s brain frequency to create a personalized treatment. It will detect the imbalance, determine which region is causing it, and bring the off-balance frequencies back to normal.
MeRT can help treat depression by interacting with the person’s alpha and beta waves. Beta waves are responsible for “rut-like” thinking patterns, while alpha waves are associated with creativity and reduced depression. The treatments work to reset the brain waves and restore a proper balance.
Many people have anxiety disorders that affect their daily life. MeRT treatments will have custom frequencies, location, and intensity for targeting specific brain areas to reduce anxiety.
MeRT can also work with people with PTSD by training their brain waves to change and shift when desired, reducing the symptoms of PTSD. People who have gotten this treatment have improved mood and a more positive outlook.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People living with depression, anxiety, or PTSD should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
Magnetic eResonance Therapy (MeRT) targets the specific spots in the brain that are being affected. MeRT is an entirely non-invasive, non-surgical, and drug-free treatment. It uses magnetic waves to target and stimulates the brain into returning to a normal brainwave balance.
MeRT treatments take place through four steps:
1) Take a baseline recording through qEEG and EKG to understand the person’s heart rate, brain-heart coherence, and brain wave frequencies.
2) Create a custom plan taken from analyzing the person’s qEEG and EKG results.
3) The treatment will include stimulating the brain with magnetic pulses that last six to eight seconds per minute for about 30-40 minutes.
4) The person will be assessed throughout the treatment process, and treatment plans may be adjusted to suit them better. Tri-Citites Functional Medicine will reassess the qEEG and EKG recordings every 8-10 treatments to determine progress.
Every person’s brainwaves are different, so MeRT uses the person’s brain frequency to create a personalized treatment. It will detect the imbalance, determine which region is causing it, and bring the off-balance frequencies back to normal.
MeRT can help treat depression by interacting with the person’s alpha and beta waves. Beta waves are responsible for “rut-like” thinking patterns, while alpha waves are associated with creativity and reduced depression. The treatments work to reset the brain waves and restore a proper balance.
Many people have anxiety disorders that affect their daily life. MeRT treatments will have custom frequencies, location, and intensity for targeting specific brain areas to reduce anxiety.
MeRT can also work with people with PTSD by training their brain waves to change and shift when desired, reducing the symptoms of PTSD. People who have gotten this treatment have improved mood and a more positive outlook.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. People living with depression, anxiety, or PTSD should visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
email us here