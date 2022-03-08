Green Nexus is the First Authorized United States Distributor of Soma Seeds
Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of the world's most recognized, awarded and reputable seed banks in the world.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of Cannabis Seeds by Soma Seeds. One of the world's most recognized and reputable seed banks in the world.
— Barbara Smith
On Tuesday, Green Nexus said it’s teaming up with Soma Seed company, founded in 1967. Soma Seeds is a cannabis seed company based out of Amsterdam and founded by Soma with the mission of furthering eco-friendly growing techniques.
“We’re excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a brand like Soma Seeds with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal U.S. home cultivation market,” Green Nexus Barbara Smith says in a statement.
Each of Soma Seeds were carefully bred to offer specific phenotypes, or traits, whether the user is seeking a more active, motivated experience through cannabis L. sativa or the calming, body-mind high of cannabis L. indica.
Many of their strains are hybrids, blending a sativa with an indica to create a unique experience. One of the most popular strain being NYC Diesel. An award winning Sativa blend that has a high THC percent and a terpene profile that offers anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties through myrcene and caryophyllene.
About Soma Seeds
In the mid-1990s, Soma and his family moved to Holland where he could freely grow cannabis and increase his genetic research, specifically focusing on breeding phenotypes that could provide medicinal benefits. With the founding of Soma Seeds, he was able to share his unique breeds on a global scale, winning awards and achieving acclaim for his medicinal strains.
They are so well-respected in their growing habits, they have published two books about how to grow cannabis, presenting tips and techniques in a straight forward way that will help any beginner become an experts.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus LLC is a minority woman-owned business which connects U.S. based e-commerce and traditional retail outlets with proven global brands. Through our strategic alliances with European seed banks, we pair vendors with appropriate warehousing and distribution solutions to promote efficient supply chain management.
Barbara Smith
Green Nexus
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other