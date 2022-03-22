Little You 3D Launches Partnership Program for Artists, Organizations, and Schools to Expand Their Reach

Little You 3D Partnership Program for Artists, Organizations, and Schools Little You 3D Printing Fashion Charms Little You 3D Logo

Calling for Artist! Grow Your Artworks with Little You 3D (Valued at $890)

Free exposure for artist! Take this as an opportunity to get your designs and passions out into the world!” — Christina Guo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little You is a creative effort that recreates imagination for young children by providing a platform for youth to create their one-of-a-kind anime figures using 3D printing technology. Using this platform, children can create and customize miniature characters' appearances and identities on the website. Imaginations can run wild on Little You as children can change colors and sizes for add-on accessories making this an entire experience for them.The best part of all is that after they have created their 3D avatar, Little You will then bring the model to life using 3D printing technology. Once printed, the creation will be shipped to the child and they can see their creation right in front of them! The website is free to sign up, offers worldwide delivery, features instructions to help children learn the website with over 800 design templates. More than 500 kids have created 600+ figures using Little You’s website and technology.Little You even offers a rewards program that allows users to earn points through interactions with the website. For example, if anyone likes your creation, you’ll earn a point. If you share your creation in the gallery, you’ll earn 5 points. Every user will earn 20 points for a first-time sign-up, and if anyone purchases your creation, you’ll earn 50 points! For every 1,000 points, you can receive $10 off of your purchase.Today, Little You launched a partnership program to help artists, organizations, and schools to benefit from the distribution, marketing, and innovative products offered by Little You. With the ability to take advantage of brand exposure, revenue sharing, and creative support, partnering with Little You can help artists and organizations take their business to the next level and reach a global audience to drive meaningful results.Little You is offering an Artist Collaboration Opportunity for a limited time. Interested parties can apply for this partnership (a $890 value!), it includes 3D model design, artist interview, blog post, social media blast, graphic ad, sample print, forums submission, and many more. With this partnership you’ll be able to design your own character and we’ll take care of all the great marketing details to get your brand out there to the audience you desire. It’s a perfect partnership to build something awesome together. This Artist Collaboration Opportunity will only be available for a limited number of individuals, so don’t miss out on your chance!There are also collaboration opportunities for businesses and schools through this program that include different price points and collaboration benefits. Both opportunities present the chance for your organization to take advantage of our marketing, planning, and 3D printing skills.Beyond the individual benefits, Little You is a popular avatar making app that connects people with their friends around the world. Partnering with Little You would enable you to reach a global audience and drive noteworthy results for your brand or organization. To apply for the opportunity, click here About Little YouLittle You is a web platform that allows children to design one-of-a-kind avatar using 3D printing. Redefining imagination for young children is the core mission of this company. The best part of this platform is that children can customize 3D characters' appearances and identities, this includes selecting and trying different costumes and accessories. Little You explores the inner creativity and innovative abilities of young users by enabling them to showcase talents through 3D customized miniatures.

