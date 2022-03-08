Baker Concerts Announces 21 Concerts at Palladium Times Square NYC

Baker Concerts has a huge slate of shows coming to the state of the art Palladium Times Square venue in New York City - starting this month.

We are happy to be bringing some of the best live events to an incredible and easy to access venue, Palladium Times Square, that fans will love.” — Baker Concerts

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Concerts is bringing a huge slate of 21 events to New York City in 2022, beginning this month. The concerts are all scheduled for NYC’s state of the art venue, Palladium Times Square, located in the heart of Times Square at the corner of 44th and Broadway.

“We are happy to be bringing some of the best live events to an incredible and easy to access venue, Palladium Times Square, that fans will love” says Baker Concerts.

Concerts coming to Palladium Times Square from Baker Concerts kick off on March 12 with Devon Allman Project, joined by The Samantha Fish Band. Other acts on the way include Bone Thugs N’ Harmony (March 19), Stryper (May 6) Tommy James and The Shondells (May 7), Ice T Presents The Art of Rap (May 21), Air Supply (June 2), Voyage (September 10), and many more.

The lineup features something for everyone with a mix of concerts, comedians, and even famous psychics, with the music genres ranging from Classic Rock, Oldies, Rap, Metal, Latin, Jam Bands, Alternative, and more.

New York City is open for business, welcoming back crowds having recently rolled back all governmental requirements for face masks or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Baker Concerts Shows at Palladium Times Square NYC:

3/12 Devon Allman Project with The Samantha Fish Band

3/18 Overkill, Prong, Cultus Black

3/19 Bone Thugs N’ Harmony

3/26 The Fab Four

4/01 Jerry Rivera and Tony Vega

4/9 Back to the 80’s with Jessies Girl

4/23 One Funny Lisa Marie

4/30 Matt Fraser – America’s Psychic Medium

5/06 Stryper

5/07 Tommy James and The Shondells

5/13 Charlie Zaa

5/14 Badfish

5/21 Ice T Presents the Art of Rap

6/02 Air Supply

6/03 Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals & Micky Dolenz

6/04 Meat Loaf Presents Bat, featuring The Neverland Express and Caleb Johnson

6/10 Happy Together Tour with The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night) & more

6/16 & 6/17 Musical Box Presents Genesis “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway”

8/17 Tyler Henry Hollywood Medium

9/09 One Night of Queen by Gary Mullen and the Works

9/10 Voyage

Show info and tickets are available at www.bakerconcerts.com or www.palladiumtimessquare.com