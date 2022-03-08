March 7 – March 11, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Thursday, March 10
9 a.m. Meet with Box Elder County Commissioners Location: 1 S. Main St, Brigham City
9:50 a.m. Tour Niagara Bottling Location: 77 Industrial Way, Brigham City
10:25 a.m. Tour North Organics Location: 129 N. 1200 West, Brigham City
11 a.m. Visit Golden Spike Location: 6200 N. 22300 West, Corinne
11:20 a.m. Tour Nucor Location: 1050 Watery Lane, Brigham City
12 p.m. Speak at lunch with Box Elder County mayors Location: Maddox Ranch House, 1900 Highway 89, Perry
1:30 p.m. Press conference for broadband access grant Location: Sydney’s Restaurant, 130 N. Main, Mantua MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Rampton Room
4:30 p.m. Tour Family History Center Location: Family History Library, 35 N. West Temple, Salt Lake City