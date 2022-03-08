Submit Release
March 7 – March 11, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Thursday, March 10

9 a.m.         Meet with Box Elder County Commissioners Location:   1 S. Main St, Brigham City

9:50 a.m.    Tour Niagara Bottling  Location:    77 Industrial Way, Brigham City

10:25 a.m.  Tour North Organics Location:    129 N. 1200 West, Brigham City

11 a.m.       Visit Golden Spike Location:    6200 N. 22300 West, Corinne

11:20 a.m.  Tour Nucor   Location: 1050 Watery Lane, Brigham City

12 p.m.       Speak at lunch with Box Elder County mayors Location:    Maddox Ranch House, 1900 Highway 89, Perry

1:30 p.m.    Press conference for broadband access grant Location:    Sydney’s Restaurant, 130 N. Main, Mantua MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3:15 p.m.    Meet with legislative team Location:    Rampton Room

4:30 p.m.    Tour Family History Center Location:    Family History Library, 35 N. West Temple, Salt Lake City

