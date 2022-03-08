Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane Restrictions Begin Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, March 9 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on Route 51 between Lewis Street and Woodruff Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, March 16. Crews from Duquesne Light will conduct utility pole replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Kyle Tessmer at 412-393-7813 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #