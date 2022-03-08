Norwood Young America man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Carver County Attorney’s Office recently charged Andrew Clayton Freeburg, of Norwood Young America, with three felony counts of failing to file income tax returns, two felony counts of filing a false individual come tax return, and five felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Mr. Freeburg willfully failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2017 and failed to pay income tax for tax years 2015 through 2019. The complaint states that Mr. Freeburg earned enough income through his multiple businesses during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota. Mr. Freeburg also allegedly filed false S corporation tax returns in tax years 2018 and 2019 by underreporting gross sales in 2018 and inflating business expenses in 2019. According to the complaint, Mr. Freeburg owes over $557,900 in taxes.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

