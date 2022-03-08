Submit Release
MIDDLESEX / FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THE VERMONT SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A3000531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE: 1/28/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1024 Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry   

 

ACCUSED: Charles Farnham

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 28, 2022 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Middlesex Barracks was notified by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry that Charles Farnham was non-compliant pursuant to his court-ordered requirements.  Subsequent an investigation, it was reported that Farnham failed to provide his permanent address and Annual Verification Letter to the VT Sex Offender Registry.  Farnham was provided the opportunity by law enforcement to update his information, which he failed to do.  Farnham was ultimately contacted and issued a citation.  He is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 4/14/22 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/22 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

