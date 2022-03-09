ZXEREX announces a two-minute eye test to detect Marijuana impairment in the workplace
ZXEREX Safe™ provides a revolutionary and innovative cloud-based employee screening solution founded in neuroscience
What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to market strategy”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Safe™ is an innovative cloud-based AI impairment screening system for all employers, especially those with high-risk jobs and where employees interact with customers and others.
The technology was invented at Arizona State University (ranked No. 1 for Innovation by U.S. News & World Report) and Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. The technology has been validated at leading medical centers in human trials leading to the world’s first oculomotor biosignature of Marijuana intoxication.
With the increasing use of recreational Marijuana by many, the risk of workplace injury and casualty loss has increased. This screening test takes only two minutes and can be used as often as desired.
ZXEREX-Safe™ is a patented science-driven technology that delivers an objective indicator of impairment to safety and HR personnel and also serves to deter employees from showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job. This screening tool will meet the needs of all employers, including companies with zero-tolerance drug policies that have led to the needless firing of highly skilled workers found to have positive urine tests but clearly were unimpaired nor intoxicated at the time.
According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to ZXEREX, “What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
When combined with a company’s workplace safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries and casualty losses, lower absenteeism, and increase workplace productivity.
ZXEREX is here to help companies create a safe, impairment-free workplace that recognizes the need to respect the employee, support retention, and enhance recruiting.
