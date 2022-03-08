F&G Range Grant Committee to meet March 10 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and online

The Idaho Fish and Game Range Grant Committee will meet March 10 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise at 600 S. Walnut St. and online through a video conference. People can attend in person or online to observe the meeting, but there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee.

Participants and the public can log in at https://zoom.us/j/92207944972

Meeting number is: 922 0794 4972, or people can also call in and listen at (669) 900-9128

Meeting Agenda

Staff and Committee member welcome (Adam Park, Fish and Game Communications and Marketing Bureau Chief)

Committee review of Feb. 24 meeting and discuss applications (Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game Hunter Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager).

Propose recommendations for Director Ed Schriever.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).