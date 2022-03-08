Jill Talarico of EmpowerEdu Hosts 2 Teachers' Weekend Retreats to Help Educators Achieve Professional & Personal Renewal

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educator and founder of the EmpowerEdu organization, Jill Talarico, is hosting two special weekend retreats for educators. The retreats are designed to promote mental health wellness and professional and personal restoration among educators. The two retreats are scheduled for April 29 - May 1, 2022, and May 13 - 15, 2022.

The teaching profession is often said to be one of the most demanding professions. Since the pandemic, there have been reports of educators across the US facing an increase in pressure and loss of interest in the field. According to Elizabeth D. Steiner and Ashley Woo of RAND Corporation, almost one in four teachers revealed that they were likely to leave their jobs by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Plus, it was revealed that a higher proportion of teachers say they experience regular job-related stress and depression symptoms compared to the general adult population.

Talarico has a strong passion for the education system and understands that the best way to guarantee its sustainability is to ensure educators are supported. The retreat will help educators to properly prioritize their mental health, which is critical for performing well in the classroom while maintaining mental and physical energy to function well in their personal lives. Talarico and her team have carefully designed the retreat sessions to help educators rejuvenate their minds and reclaim their passion for the classroom.

The retreat will feature workshops to help educators set healthy boundaries at home and school. Additionally, there will be two post-retreat Zoom coaching sessions with the retreat group and then a private post-retreat Zoom coaching session. The retreats will also include several exciting features that allow attendees to relax and have an unforgettable time. It will be a weekend of the best cuisine, tea, coffee, and a lot more, all in a setting perfect for just about any budget.

Interested persons can choose between two locations that will each offer a unique experience. The first retreat, April 29 - May 1, 2022, will be held at The Olandt House at Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Attendees will spend the weekend in the historic private home, and get the opportunity to bask in the beauty of the beaches along the Jersey Shore and more.

The second retreat is set for May 13 - 15, 2022, at Timber Trails in Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania. The educators will enjoy a weekend at the beautiful vacation home, Pocono Mountains, pristine lakes, and the natural beauty of the area.

Talarico, the brain behind these wholesome experiences, holds a Master's in Education and has thirty years of experience in public education, holding multiple positions. Through EmpowerEDU, she empowers educators to prioritize self-care, set proper boundaries, and lead a more sustainable career by building their time management and organizational skills.

Contact Jill Talarico at 215.262.2060.