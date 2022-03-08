ICON Group Releases Financial And Labor Productivity Benchmarks On Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor - Photo by John Torcasio Lockheed Martin F-35

ICON Group today notifies investors of the release of its studies on financial and labor productivity benchmarks for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

ICON Group creates company-specific genres relevant to all business functions across thousands of vertical markets/industries and companies. Genres include human resources, diversity, and competition.” — Philip M. Parker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Philip Parker of INSEAD answers the questions of how Lockheed Martin Corporation's balance sheet structure differ from global benchmarks as well as its competitors, if it holds more cash and short-term assets, does it have a higher percent of payables compared to the benchmarks, and does it hold a higher concentration of long-term debt? Does Lockheed Martin Corporation have a relatively higher cost of goods sold, operating costs, income taxes, or profit margins compared to global benchmarks?

Are workers at Lockheed Martin Corporation productive? There is no absolute answer to this economic question. The second study considers how labor deployment and productivity indicators for Lockheed Martin Corporation differ from the global benchmarks. It looks at the amount of labor required to operate Lockheed Martin Corporation and the resulting return on human investment. What is the ratio of short-term and long-term assets to employee? What are comparative capital-labor ratios? What are the average sales and net profits per employee in Lockheed Martin Corporation compared to benchmarks in the same economic sector?

Reports for over 41 Aircraft Manufacturing companies are available now, including the following:

808 Renewable Energy Corporation (USA); Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (Taiwan); Aerovironment, Incorporated (USA); Airbus, SE (Netherlands); Alabama Aircraft Industries, Incorporated (USA); Arsen'yevskaya Aviatsionnaya Kompaniya P (Russia); Aviatsionnyi Kompleks Im. S.v. Il'yushin (Russia); Avic Electromechanical Systems Co, Limited (China); Avic Shenyang Aircraft Co, Limited (China); Avic Xian Aircraft Industry Group Co, Limited (China); AviChina Industry & Technology Company, Limited (Hong Kong); Avicopter, PLC (China); BAE Systems, PLC (UK); Bantec, Incorporated (USA); Boeing Company (USA); Bombardier, Incorporated (Canada); Dassault Aviation (France); Delta Drone International, Limited (Australia); Draganfly, Incorporated (Canada); Drone Volt, S.A. (France); Embraer, S.A. (Brazil); Erickson, Incorporated (USA); GECI International, S.A. (France); General Dynamics Corporation (USA); Hindustan Aeronautics, Limited (India); Huntington Ingalls Industries, Incorporated (USA); Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Ind. Company, Limited (China); Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Limited (Japan); Korea Aerospace Industries, Limited (South Korea); Leonardo, SpA (Italy); Montague International Holding, Limited (USA); Np Korporatsiya Irkut PAO (Russia); Ob'yedinennaya Aviastroitel'naya Korpora (Russia); Okb Im. A.s. Yakovleva, AO (Russia); Rostvertol PAO (Russia); Saab, AB (Sweden); Shinmaywa Industries, Limited (Japan); Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, Limited (India); Tantk Im. G.m. Beriyeva PAO (Russia); Textron, Incorporated (USA); and Tupolev PAO (Russia)

According to Professor Parker, "With the globalization of markets, greater foreign competition, and the reduction of barriers to entry, it becomes all the more important to benchmark a company's financial indicators on a worldwide basis. World stock markets have recently witnessed a return to fundamental financial analysis." The goal of the reports is to assist consultants, financial managers, strategic planners, and corporate officers in gauging certain indicators of Lockheed Martin Corporation's financial and human resource structure.

World Outlook and Global Trade Perspective Reports for Aircraft Manufacturing

Leveraging AI/machine learning algorithms, ICON Group has also published forecasts of market sizes across countries and various supply chain trade reports (import/exports) across numerous aircraft manufacturing categories: https://icongrouponline.com/en/Search/General/aircraft

These are created for strategic planners, consultants, and the C-Suite of companies like:

Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics

See example below.

About Us

ICON Group International, Inc. was founded in 1998. We assist managers with global benchmarking, gap analysis, and productivity studies. ICON Group is a privately held Nevada Corporation. www.icongrouponline.com

ICON Group was founded as a private technology incubator by Professor Philip M. Parker, PhD (Wharton). Parker is the INSEAD Chaired Professor of Management Science and teaches INSEAD’s MBA, executive, and PhD courses on artificial intelligence and machine learning. He has also taught as a visiting Professor at MIT, Harvard University, Stanford University, UCSD, and UCLA.

He pioneered the use of algorithms to generate original content, across a variety of formats, and received a patent for his approach in 2007. His work has been presented at numerous public forums (G8, White House, Davos, TEDx, etc.) and covered extensively in the press (Huffington Post, New York Times, Singularity Hub, etc.).

Parker has worked with numerous multinational companies and consulting firms to develop implementation-oriented programs and projects, including McKinsey & Company, PWC, SAP, Google, Jardine Matheson, Tata Group, Citibank, Ericsson, ABB, Thomson Corporation, and a number of large financial and technology firms, to name a few.

