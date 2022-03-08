Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Diego Firefighter-Paramedic 3.8.22

Published: Mar 08, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Diego Firefighter-Paramedic Nickolas Ramirez:

“Jennifer and I mourn the untimely passing of Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez and extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this painful time. Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez was a dedicated first responder and beloved member of the community who will be dearly missed.”

Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez, 59, died February 16 from complications due to COVID-19.

Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez joined the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department in 2003 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in the Community Risk Reduction Division in 2014, his most recent assignment.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In honor of Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

