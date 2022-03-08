Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,549 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Diego Firefighter-Paramedic 3.8.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Diego Firefighter-Paramedic Nickolas Ramirez:

“Jennifer and I mourn the untimely passing of Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez and extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this painful time. Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez was a dedicated first responder and beloved member of the community who will be dearly missed.”

Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez, 59, died February 16 from complications due to COVID-19.

Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez joined the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department in 2003 and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in the Community Risk Reduction Division in 2014, his most recent assignment.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In honor of Firefighter-Paramedic Ramirez, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Diego Firefighter-Paramedic 3.8.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.