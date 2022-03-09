xiQ announces the appointment of new advisory board member and expansion of seasoned B2B sales and marketing leaders

xiQ, the first personality-driven sales and marketing platform announces the appointment of a new advisory board member and the expansion of its leadership team

Our leadership’s expertise, network and insight will help us educate, train, and support enterprise companies as they change the sales and marketing paradigm using xiQ.” — Usman Sheikh

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xiQ, the first personality-driven sales and marketing platform designed for B2B Enterprise companies, announces the appointment of a new advisory board member and the expansion of its leadership team.

Dr. Howard Dover, Director of the Center for Professional Sales at the University of Texas in Dallas, joins xiQ’s Board of Advisors. Dr. Dover, a 15 year veteran of B2B sales, is responsible for the expansion of the new Center for Professional Sales at UT Dallas. Dr. Dover also serves on the Board of Advisors of ScaleX.ai, and is the founding member of Sales Enablement Society. His deep experience in B2B sales coaching offers xiQ a competitive advantage as the company establishes itself as the leader in the personality-driven sales and marketing category.

Leela Gill, a veteran Silicon Valley B2B marketing leader with 15+ years of SaaS experience, joins xiQ as its CMO. Leela has worked in multiple industries including FinTech, RetailTech, HRTech, and MarTech and has a track record helping companies accelerate growth by building and delivering scalable go-to-market strategies. She has served Fortune 500 giants like Lockheed Martin, Eli Lilly, Merck, and others, helping them save millions of dollars by implementing change management best practices. Leela earned an Engineering degree from UC Berkeley and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and is a Forbes contributing member.

xiQ has also expanded its sales and customer success leadership. Lisa Wolfe, joins xiQ’s leadership team as its Director of Enterprise Accounts, and Joseph Michaud, joins xiQ as its Director of Client Enablement and Success. Lisa is a 20 year B2B sales veteran, working in leadership roles for large enterprise and technology companies across the US. Joe is an accomplished sales enablement and customer success leader having held senior management positions for companies including Siemens, Heidelberg, Harvard Industries, and Nike. He is also a certified trainer in the Challenger Sales process. The expansion of the leadership team comes at the heels of xiQ’s year-over-year growth, doubling in revenue and size since 2020.

“We're thrilled to expand the leadership team with veterans whose in-depth understanding of the B2B sales and marketing space gives us a strategic advantage. xiQ is introducing the next generation of precision selling and our leadership’s expertise, network, and insight will help us educate, train, and support enterprise companies as they change the sales and marketing paradigm using xiQ” says Usman Sheikh, Founder and CEO, of xiQ.

Today, B2B buyers are more sophisticated and digitally enabled with increasingly complex demands. In addition, 40% of the large enterprise deals go dormant, remaining in ‘indecision mode’ for months (Challenger Sales). xiQ’s AI-powered, personality-driven B2B sales and marketing platform is designed to address these challenges, and enables B2B sellers and marketers to engage buyers at every stage of the buying journey and close more deals faster.

About xiQ

xiQ’s offers the first Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ for B2B Enterprise. Its proprietary solution combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. With xiQ, sales and marketing leaders have increased audience engagement 10x and closed deals up to 24% faster. Learn more about xiQ at xiQinc.com.

