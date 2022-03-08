Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - February 2022
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of February 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Selected Date
Appointment Date
Position End
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board
Jane Hopkins
Renton
2/24/2022
2/24/2022
6/30/2022
Western Washington University Board of Trustees
Christopher Witherspoon
Bellevue
2/25/2022
2/25/2022
9/30/2026
Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees
Phylicia Hancock-Lewis
Omak
2/8/2022
2/8/2022
9/30/2026
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
Shellie Willis
Tacoma
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/1/2023
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
Thomas Davis
San Diego
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/1/2024
Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee
Robert Mead
Spokane
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/1/2025
Traumatic Brain Injury Council
Julia Terlinchamp
Seattle
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/20/2023
Tax Appeals, Board of
Rosann Fitzpatrick
Tumwater
2/18/2022
4/1/2022
3/1/2025
Robert Bree Collaborative
Colleen Daly
Redmond
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
1/1/2075
Robert Bree Collaborative
Sharon Eloranta
Seattle
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
1/1/2075
Public Health Advisory Board
Sofia Aragon
Burien
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
7/25/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Yolanda Fong
Bremerton
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Molly Voris
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Katie Lindstrom
South Bend
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2022
Public Health Advisory Board
Benjamin Danielson
Seattle
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
William Hirota
Lakewood
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2022
Public Health Advisory Board
Jani Hitchen
Tacoma
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Patty Hayes
Seattle
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2022
Public Health Advisory Board
Jefferson Ketchel
Tukwila
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2022
Public Health Advisory Board
Alice Fong
Seattle
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2022
Public Health Advisory Board
Amy Person
Kennewick
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Luke Davies
East Wenatchee
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2023
Public Health Advisory Board
Tracey Kasnic
Wenatchee
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2022
Public Health Advisory Board
Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett
Seattle
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Michelle Davis
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2024
Public Disclosure Commission
Jocelyn McCurtain Cooney
Seattle
2/7/2022
2/7/2022
12/31/2026
Power and Conservation Council, Northwest
KC Golden
Mazama
2/18/2022
3/7/2022
1/15/2025
Pipeline Safety, Citizens' Committee on
Donna Albert
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/31/2022
Pipeline Safety, Citizens' Committee on
Bill Caram
Bellingham
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/31/2023
Pipeline Safety, Citizens' Committee on
Albert Chang
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/31/2024
Parks and Recreation Commission
Holly Williams
Vancouver
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
12/31/2026
Optometry Board
Palwinder Kaur
Kent
2/23/2022
2/23/2022
9/19/2022
Occupational Therapy Practice Board
Joaquin Olivas
Puyallup
2/23/2022
2/23/2022
12/31/2024
Lottery Commission
Rodolfo (Rudy) Mendoza
Arlington
2/7/2022
2/7/2022
8/2/2027
Judicial Conduct, Commission on
Marsha Moody
University Place
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
6/16/2025
Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee
Rodney Robinson
Tacoma
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
1/31/2025
Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee
James (Jim) Theofelis
Seattle
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
1/31/2025
Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee
Viola Ware
Port Angeles
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
1/31/2025
Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee
Erica Limon
Seattle
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
1/31/2025
Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee
Vicki Baker
Yakima
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
1/31/2024
Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee
Gage Spicer
Spokane
2/14/2022
2/14/2022
1/31/2023
Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees
Aliza Munoz Esty
Grayland
2/7/2022
2/7/2022
9/30/2026
Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The
Allyson Brooks
Olympia
2/7/2022
2/7/2022
9/30/2026
Environmental Justice Council
Patrick DePoe
Neah Bay
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2025
Environmental Justice Council
Jarred-Michael Erickson
Nespelem
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2023
Environmental Justice Council
Misty Napeahi
Tulalip
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
7/25/2024
Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees
Jay Manning
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
9/30/2027
Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees
Michael Finley
Inchelium
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
9/30/2027
Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board
Robyn Williams
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
3/31/2026
Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board
Georgiann Dustin
Bellingham
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
3/31/2026
Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board
Adrienne Stuart
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
3/31/2024
Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board
Kimberly Conner
Olympia
2/11/2022
2/11/2022
3/31/2024
Caseload Forecast Council
Jilma Meneses
Camas
2/4/2022
2/1/2022
1/1/2075
Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees
James Groves
NE Marysville
2/7/2022
2/7/2022
9/30/2024
Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees
ANN MCQUADE
Bellingham
2/7/2022
2/7/2022
9/30/2026
Agency Head - Results Washington
Mandeep Kaundal
Olympia
2/18/2022
2/24/2022
1/1/2075
