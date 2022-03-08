Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - February 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of February 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served

Member

City

Selected Date

Appointment Date

Position End

Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board

Jane Hopkins

Renton

2/24/2022

2/24/2022

6/30/2022

Western Washington University Board of Trustees

Christopher Witherspoon

Bellevue

2/25/2022

2/25/2022

9/30/2026

Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees

Phylicia Hancock-Lewis

Omak

2/8/2022

2/8/2022

9/30/2026

Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee

Shellie Willis

Tacoma

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/1/2023

Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee

Thomas Davis

San Diego

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/1/2024

Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee

Robert Mead

Spokane

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/1/2025

Traumatic Brain Injury Council

Julia Terlinchamp

Seattle

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/20/2023

Tax Appeals, Board of

Rosann Fitzpatrick

Tumwater

2/18/2022

4/1/2022

3/1/2025

Robert Bree Collaborative

Colleen Daly

Redmond

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

1/1/2075

Robert Bree Collaborative

Sharon Eloranta

Seattle

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

1/1/2075

Public Health Advisory Board

Sofia Aragon

Burien

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

7/25/2023

Public Health Advisory Board

Yolanda Fong

Bremerton

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2023

Public Health Advisory Board

Molly Voris

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2024

Public Health Advisory Board

Katie Lindstrom

South Bend

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2022

Public Health Advisory Board

Benjamin Danielson

Seattle

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2024

Public Health Advisory Board

William Hirota

Lakewood

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2022

Public Health Advisory Board

Jani Hitchen

Tacoma

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2023

Public Health Advisory Board

Patty Hayes

Seattle

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2022

Public Health Advisory Board

Jefferson Ketchel

Tukwila

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2022

Public Health Advisory Board

Alice Fong

Seattle

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2022

Public Health Advisory Board

Amy Person

Kennewick

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2023

Public Health Advisory Board

Luke Davies

East Wenatchee

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2023

Public Health Advisory Board

Tracey Kasnic

Wenatchee

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2022

Public Health Advisory Board

Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett

Seattle

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2024

Public Health Advisory Board

Michelle Davis

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2024

Public Disclosure Commission

Jocelyn McCurtain Cooney

Seattle

2/7/2022

2/7/2022

12/31/2026

Power and Conservation Council, Northwest

KC Golden

Mazama

2/18/2022

3/7/2022

1/15/2025

Pipeline Safety, Citizens' Committee on 

Donna Albert

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/31/2022

Pipeline Safety, Citizens' Committee on 

Bill Caram

Bellingham

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/31/2023

Pipeline Safety, Citizens' Committee on 

Albert Chang

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/31/2024

Parks and Recreation Commission

Holly Williams

Vancouver

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

12/31/2026

Optometry Board

Palwinder Kaur

Kent

2/23/2022

2/23/2022

9/19/2022

Occupational Therapy Practice Board

Joaquin Olivas

Puyallup

2/23/2022

2/23/2022

12/31/2024

Lottery Commission

Rodolfo (Rudy) Mendoza

Arlington

2/7/2022

2/7/2022

8/2/2027

Judicial Conduct, Commission on

Marsha Moody

University Place

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

6/16/2025

Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee

Rodney Robinson

Tacoma

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

1/31/2025

Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee

James (Jim) Theofelis

Seattle

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

1/31/2025

Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee

Viola Ware

Port Angeles

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

1/31/2025

Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee

Erica Limon

Seattle

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

1/31/2025

Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee

Vicki Baker

Yakima

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

1/31/2024

Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee

Gage Spicer

Spokane

2/14/2022

2/14/2022

1/31/2023

Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees

Aliza Munoz Esty

Grayland

2/7/2022

2/7/2022

9/30/2026

Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The

Allyson Brooks

Olympia

2/7/2022

2/7/2022

9/30/2026

Environmental Justice Council

Patrick DePoe

Neah Bay

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2025

Environmental Justice Council

Jarred-Michael Erickson

Nespelem

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2023

Environmental Justice Council

Misty Napeahi

Tulalip

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

7/25/2024

Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees

Jay Manning

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

9/30/2027

Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees

Michael Finley

Inchelium

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

9/30/2027

Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board

Robyn Williams

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

3/31/2026

Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board

Georgiann Dustin

Bellingham

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

3/31/2026

Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board

Adrienne Stuart

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

3/31/2024

Consumer Directed Employer Rate Setting Board

Kimberly Conner

Olympia

2/11/2022

2/11/2022

3/31/2024

Caseload Forecast Council

Jilma Meneses

Camas

2/4/2022

2/1/2022

1/1/2075

Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees

James Groves

NE Marysville

2/7/2022

2/7/2022

9/30/2024

Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees

ANN MCQUADE

Bellingham

2/7/2022

2/7/2022

9/30/2026

Agency Head - Results Washington

Mandeep Kaundal

Olympia

2/18/2022

2/24/2022

1/1/2075

