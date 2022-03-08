Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,547 in the last 365 days.

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, March 8

AMES, Iowa – March 8, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-63

Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

D-2022-64

Commission Meeting Dates from July 2022 through June 2023

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

MV-2022-65

Administrative Rules 761 IAC -   400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title

Approved

Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121

TD-2022-66

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bettendorf

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-67

Statewide Line Items (2023-2027 Highway Program)

Approved

Stu Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Bettendorf: Up to $2,676,669 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in roadway improvements of approximately 1,800 feet of Forest Grove Drive, construction of 960 feet of Competition Drive and interchange improvements to Interstate 80 located on the northeast side of town. This project will support tourism by providing improved access to the proposed golf entertainment venue developed by Middle & Forest Grove, LLC, and expanded site of TBK Sports Complex. This project is anticipated to be completed by April 2024.

#

You just read:

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, March 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.