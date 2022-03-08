Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, March 8

AMES, Iowa – March 8, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2022-63 Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Commission Meeting Approved Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 D-2022-64 Commission Meeting Dates from July 2022 through June 2023 Approved Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 MV-2022-65 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title Approved Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 TD-2022-66 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Bettendorf Approved Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 TD-2022-67 Statewide Line Items (2023-2027 Highway Program) Approved Stu Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Bettendorf: Up to $2,676,669 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in roadway improvements of approximately 1,800 feet of Forest Grove Drive, construction of 960 feet of Competition Drive and interchange improvements to Interstate 80 located on the northeast side of town. This project will support tourism by providing improved access to the proposed golf entertainment venue developed by Middle & Forest Grove, LLC, and expanded site of TBK Sports Complex. This project is anticipated to be completed by April 2024.

