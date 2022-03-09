Top Business Coach for Lawyers is Now an International Bestselling Author
Steve Fretzin achieves #1 best-seller status on his latest book for lawyers on business development entitled, “Legal Business Development Isn’t Rocket Science.”
We lawyers have a disease, and Steve Fretzin is the cure. His philosophies and techniques are a powerful antidote.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing a drastic shift in business development within the legal industry, Steve Fretzin, four-time author and premier business coach for attorneys, has finally achieved international bestseller status on his latest book, “Legal Business Development Isn’t Rocket Science.” Mr. Fretzin provides over 50 chapters and more than 250 easy and actionable ways for lawyers to grow their law practices in less time and with greater results. His new book recently achieved International bestselling status in the US, Canada, Japan, and Australia.
— Neil Dishman, Principal at Jackson Lewis, P.C.
Prior to starting his coaching and training business for lawyers, Fretzin survived a plane crash that almost left him in a wheelchair without the use of his arms. Once recovered, Fretzin has dedicated his life to helping others build business and use his proprietary methodologies entitled "Sales-Free Selling." This model works incredibly well in the legal field since lawyers hate being seen as salesy or pandering to their prospective clients. “We lawyers have a disease, and Steve Fretzin is the cure,” says Neil Dishman, a partner at the Chicago office of Jackson Lewis, PC and Fretzin’s client. “His philosophies and techniques are a powerful antidote.”
“The practice of law has changed,” says Fretzin. “Being a good lawyer and working hard for your clients is now the baseline for any legal practitioner. What is now separating the wheat from the chaff relates directly to the amount of business an attorney can originate for his or her practice. And in order to successfully bring in new business, it has become critical for all attorneys to sharpen their networking skills. If the Great Resignation has taught lawyers anything, it’s the power of having their own clients to secure freedom and mobility in their careers.
“While there are many books out there about growing a business, they are not focused on the legal industry, which requires a unique set of business development skills,” explains Fretzin. “And many of the books don’t provide realistic applications for individuals to execute.” Fretzin looks to resolve these problems by providing attorneys with time-efficient and practical ways to plan, execute and build sustainability into their practices.
The mission of FRETZIN, Inc. is to help lawyers in the legal industry obtain the resources necessary to build their dream business and achieve balance in their careers and in life. Mr. Fretzin's new book "Legal Business Development Isn't Rocket Science" is only the latest example of knowledge sharing to impact the legal industry. Fretzin's BE THAT LAWYER podcast has also become a top legal podcast within the legal community. Between his books, articles, videos, and podcast, Fretzin is dedicating his life to helping ambitious attorneys all over the world.
