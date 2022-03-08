Missouri Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis Irrigation Company

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office filed a civil action against James Chazen and Rainworks Irrigation Co., of St. Louis and St. Francois counties, for unlawful business practices. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants took advance payments between 2017 and 2020 from at least seventeen Missouri residents for irrigation system maintenance services that the defendants never provided.

“Construction and contractor scams are some of the most common types of scams that my Office sees,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “When companies and individuals take advantage of homeowners and consumers who are simply trying to improve their home or property, my Office stands ready to step in and fight for restitution and to hold those responsible accountable.” According to the lawsuit, homeowners lost a total of more than $4,500. Filed in St. Louis County, the lawsuit alleges that defendants have failed to refund any of the money to date, and seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed. Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov. The full petition can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2022-03-08-petition-rainworks(12995129-4).pdf?sfvrsn=dd2e0045_2

