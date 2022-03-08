Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,548 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis Irrigation Company

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office filed a civil action against James Chazen and Rainworks Irrigation Co., of St. Louis and St. Francois counties, for unlawful business practices. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants took advance payments between 2017 and 2020 from at least seventeen Missouri residents for irrigation system maintenance services that the defendants never provided.

“Construction and contractor scams are some of the most common types of scams that my Office sees,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “When companies and individuals take advantage of homeowners and consumers who are simply trying to improve their home or property, my Office stands ready to step in and fight for restitution and to hold those responsible accountable.”   According to the lawsuit, homeowners lost a total of more than $4,500. Filed in St. Louis County, the lawsuit alleges that defendants have failed to refund any of the money to date, and seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed.   Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.   The full petition can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2022-03-08-petition-rainworks(12995129-4).pdf?sfvrsn=dd2e0045_2

  ###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis Irrigation Company

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.