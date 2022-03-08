Author Lamont Richard Paints a Thriller of Revenge and Horror
A vengeful killer among students out to kill them allCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bevy of freshmen students, a killer in disguise walks among them. With the revelries of Halloween and all of them in various forms of disguise and costumes, college students are unaware of the danger among them. Fueled by anguish and thirsting for revenge, the killer sets out to get the vengeance he yearns for. In this suspense thriller from Lamont Richard entitled "Faces of Death: Volume 1", a group of students are left to wonder who among them is the killer and who will be the next victim.
Lamont Richard has always been fascinated with books. His interest in them began early on and was fortified by the time he was studying computer technology at Delgado Community College. Since then, he has always wanted to write a book, and this is his first foray into the field of writing. He lives in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Exacting revenge due to an incident that happened years back, a killer uses known gimmicks from horror movies to capture the attention of a group of college students. Among his schemes are using faces of death masks and reliving the tropes in popular horror movies. This sets the stage for the killer and enables him to do what he has planned to—kill and get his vengeance.
Who will be the next victim? What happened in the past that pushed the killer to carry out his plans for revenge? And most importantly, who is the killer? These are the many questions that will certainly hook suspense aficionados and catch the attention of fans of thrillers. Get a copy of Faces of Death: Volume 1 on Amazon or on leading digital stores out now.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other