Affordable housing developer Gorman & Company opens new Atlanta office, breaks ground on first local project

Gorman’s Residences at Westview project will work with service provider Atlanta Catholic Charities to offer after school programs and tutoring services to students and families.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company has established another office in one of its many markets and is breaking ground on its first Atlanta-based project — Residences at Westview — later this week. The office grand opening, taking place Wednesday, March 9, will include Gorman’s southeast market team members, neighboring offices and community partners in the historic Sweet Auburn Neighborhood. On Friday, March 11, Gorman will host their first groundbreaking for their Residences at Westview Project at the project site nearby.
Gorman’s Residences at Westview project will include 60 units —54 affordable and 6 market rate — and work with service provider Atlanta Catholic Charities to offer after school programs and tutoring services to students and families. The building will be comprised of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units at 50% and 60% of the area median income and is expected to be completed Spring of 2023.
"Commencing construction on Residences at Westview marks a significant milestone in creating more effective and affordable housing solutions in the Atlanta community,” Joel Reed, Southeast Market President of Gorman & Company said. “We’re excited to establish our presence in Atlanta as a developer and community leader with projects like this.”
Along with the groundbreaking of Gorman’s first Atlanta-based project, comes the opening of their office in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood. The office will serve as a home base for Gorman’s Southeast Market Team, Market President Joel Reed, Development Project Manager Brock Thompson, and Lead Architect Jonathan Assimwe while offering a physical space for Gorman’s partners to work in and connect with the community at large from. This office is an important marker in Gorman’s growth as they begin placing roots in several of their markets to create better relationships and partnerships that further their projects and mission.
Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships. Gorman builds public-private partnerships, leveraging complex financing opportunities to advance social equity, housing security and neighborhood transformation. Some of the catalytic investments Gorman is making include the $300 million transformation of the Edison-Eastlake Community through a federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) grant with the City of Phoenix, Arizona; repositioning 1,200 units of public housing in two large communities in Cincinnati, Ohio; the creation of workforce housing for the “missing middle” in the mountain region of Colorado and utilizing adaptive re-use and preservation of historic buildings in Wisconsin and Illinois to create additional affordable housing, among many other developments across the nation.
About Gorman & Company: Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations and nonprofits. We specialize in downtown revitalization, preservation of affordable housing, workforce housing, and the adaptive re-use of historically significant properties. Gorman & Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oregon, Wis. Gorman has been listed as one of the nation’s top Affordable Housing Developers by Affordable Housing Magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about Gorman & Company at www.gormanusa.com.
