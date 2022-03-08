Iglesia Ni Cristo Extends a Helping Hand to British Columbia's Homeless Community
Iglesia Ni Cristo extended a helping hand to British Columbia's homeless communityTORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 27, 2021, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) donated $5,000 and 250 care packages to five homeless shelters in British Columbia, Canada. In line with its worldwide Lingap Sa Mamamayan (Aid To Humanity) initiative, the Iglesia Ni Cristo performed this compassionate act to help in keeping Canadian families safe and healthy.
Brother Felix Y. Manalo, Iglesia Ni Cristo's first Executive Minister, registered the church on July 27, 1914, in the Philippines. Currently, the church is in 159 countries and regions globally, welcoming members from over 140 different ethnicities. The church's recent initiatives, missions and outreaches have been led by its current Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.
The five shelters that received these donations from the church are part of the Lookout Society, namely:
Gateway Shelter
Guildford Shelter
New Westminster Shelter
Parkway Shelter
Riverside Shelter
What Is The Lookout Society?
The Lookout Society is a non-profit charitable organization and social safety net that provides an extensive range of programs, including housing and health solutions for unprotected adults with numerous challenges.
The residents felt cared for, says Jessika Schmidtke, the Lookout Housing and Health Society's Program Coordinator.
"Oftentimes that I hear from our guests and residents, and the people that we serve is that they feel forgotten by the community," she says. "They don't feel anyone cares about them, so for them to receive something … makes them feel human again."
Besides the $5,000 in check donations, the 250 care packages consisted of food items and body care utilities — from bath soaps to towels and women’s hygiene products.
Delivering Packages to Those in Need
The ministers and volunteers of Iglesia Ni Cristo oversaw care package delivery to the shelters, ensuring that they arrived intact. During the peak activity of the day, the community shared other packages with members at the church's chapel grounds in Surrey, British Columbia.
Due to COVID-19, the pressure on individuals and families in the Vancouver area has increased, says Luke Johnson, a Volunteer Director for the Lookout Foundation.
"And so Lookout has increased its housing support, and increased its food and other emergency supplies for individuals," he says. "It's great. Every piece that's contributed to an organization like Lookout goes directly towards serving people who are in need. These donations are very helpful."
In a statement, Iglesia Ni Cristo Minister of the Gospel, Brother Moriel Cadacio, emphasizes the importance of helping people who are in need. He says: "There will be more people who will be able to understand what this church is all about. We help people who are in need because that is the teaching of God written in the Bible… We do this as we fulfill the commandments of our Almighty God. This is because of our great love to the community, … to those who are in need."
Humanitarian Action to Build Stronger Communities
The charitable division of Iglesia Ni Cristo, the INC Giving Project and the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation show their support through donations, community service and other activities. Members and volunteers in the church also positively contribute to their communities, particularly to those in need.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here