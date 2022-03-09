Music 4 Humans Gets Six Figure Investment Boost from Canadian Business Mogul
Music 4 Humans Founder has received the support of his childhood friend with a substantial investment that will improve the platform and brand visibility
The investment will take the platform to higher heights and together we will build a brand that will become a household name within the next couple of years.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music 4 Humans, an online learning platform that offers private music lessons for aspiring musicians, have announced a major investment from Canadian Business Mogul, Maxime Waked. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the platform’s official launch in January 2022 and at a time when the company is beginning to gain traction in the marketplace.
Music 4 Humans is a booming musician community of World Class music professionals offering private music lessons to students from anywhere in the world. Waked partnered with the Founder of Music 4 Humans and childhood friend, Louis Racicot, with a significant investment in the platform. The two friends grew up in a small town in French Canada. But Racicot left the country several years ago to pursue his passion for music, while Waked stayed in Canada and became a successful businessman. The two friends reconnected during the past holiday when Racicot visited his family and decided to join their unique backgrounds to further the success of the Music 4 Humans.
Of course, a six-figure investment is no small fete, but Waked is a successful businessman with a keen eye for viable business opportunities. He was raised in a multicultural family with a strong sense of business. In fact, his father was a businessman who ran a profitable enterprise for a number of years until his passing. When Waked took over the family business, there were only three employees, but with his strong business acumen, he grew the business from 3 to 150 employees within 5 years. Now, he is furthering his knack for growing businesses and supporting his childhood friend with his investment.
The funds will be used to develop the Music 4 Humans’ platform and also boost the marketing strategy. Commenting on the investment and partnership, Racicot said: “I am so happy for the support Maxime is providing for Music 4 Humans. The investment will take the platform to higher heights and together we will build a brand that will become a household name within the next couple of years.”
Racicot is a World-Class Musician and Educator with a passion for music. He has performed in hundreds of shows across America and other countries and has also played for live radio and TV shows. He established Music 4 Humans in 2020 during the height of the pandemic when most people had to stay home. When asked about the motivation for creating the platform Racicot explained: “I want to share the knowledge I acquired over the years and help others develop their musical voices and discover the world.”
The concept of online music tutoring is nothing new; however, the pandemic created an even greater demand and acceptance for online music lessons. Music 4 Humans’ students can access tutoring for a range of instruments from violin and piano to drums and guitar from professional musicians located in different parts of the world. But it’s not just about music instruction, students can also learn about music production, audio recording, midi instruments, and more at their own pace and under the guidance of expert tutors.
To start private music lessons or sign up as a music teacher on the platform, visit: Music4Humans.com.
