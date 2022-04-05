Welsh social enterprise and AI business partner to enhance in-demand educational scheme in secondary schools

Tech Tyfu Twf vertical farm in a school

ABERYSTWYTH, WALES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School children in Anglesey will gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology through a ground-breaking collaboration between not-for-profit Menter Môn’s Tech Tyfu project and Aberystwyth-based AI Agritech business, Agxio. Launched in the spring of 2021, the Tech Tyfu Twf initiative is already live in four secondary schools following overwhelming demand from teachers after the success of the pilot, with plans to expand it further across Wales.

The hugely positive pilot at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi was part of an alternative learning programme outside of the core curriculum. The school received a vertical farm, a full supply of consumables and specialist support from project staff to design an educational project. Students grew their own produce and developed a salad-bag product to give to parents, staff, and local business owners.

Tech Tyfu Twf helps schools to involve students in real-life projects, combining academic learning, engaging practical tasks, key skills development, and state-of-the-art technology. Project staff help to design and deliver bespoke lessons on vertical farming to all secondary key stages, with flexible emphasis depending on the aims of the curriculum. A shortage of students moves on to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, so the project uses current contexts such as climate change, innovation in business and space exploration to inspire and keep its teaching exciting and relevant to the modern world.

Nia Wyn Jones, Assistant Head of Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi described the value of the scheme: “We are very fortunate to have received a vertical farm through the Tech Tyfu Twf scheme. The unit was run by a group of Year 11 boys. As well as growing healthy and tasty vegetables, the boys developed skills for the workplace including entrepreneurship, proactively avoiding problems, problem solving, marketing, working as a team, effective and clear communication, and working to deadlines.”

The Tech Tyfu project is one of Menter Môn’s community-based sustainable collaborations with businesses, communities, public sector and individuals. Project Officer, Catherine Pearson, said of Tech Tyfu Twf: “We are excited to partner with Agxio who will help us to take our teaching to the next level. By collecting the school’s vertical farming data using the Mercury then Ceres platforms, we can expand the reach of the project to different subject areas, creating applications for IT, programming, data processing and engineering. Having a visual representation of the collected data with allow students to develop a good understanding of how manipulating environmental variables will affect the growth of their crops and help them to formulate their own research questions.”

The award-winning Agxio is the Welsh Government’s strategic partner for Agritech Innovation and is already working with Tech Tyfu managers on vertical farming projects across North Wales. Its advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence platform, Mercury, is employed to optimise controlled environment agriculture with the use of IoT sensor technology and automation, while saving costs for growers.

Catherine Pearson added: “We plan to expand delivery and the benefits of Tech Tyfu Twf to more schools in Wales by creating freely available digital content, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Agxio to explore more areas for innovation in education”.

About Agxio

Agxio is a data science and machine learning company that specialises in the biotech, life sciences and agricultural science industries. Founded in 2018 by a team of award-winning technologists, scientists, entrepreneurs, and practitioners, Agxio has developed a range of expert AI applications that delivers advanced, beyond-human-scale solutions to solve complex, real-word business problems.

About Menter Môn / Tech Tyfu

Menter Môn is a non-profit social enterprise which collaborates with businesses, communities, individuals and the public sector to deliver meaningful and innovative projects across North Wales, including Tech Tyfu. Since 2020, Tech Tyfu has delivered a range of controlled environment agriculture projects which use hydroponics to support business development, create local food supply chains, and showcase innovation in STEM education.

About Mercury

Mercury utilises applied machine-learning to offer real-world solutions to traditional farming and closed environment agriculture businesses. The platform ingests sensor data with the use of monitoring and analytics to create intelligent solutions to challenging problems within a matter of minutes. Sensor intelligence is at the core of this system, tracking and analysing real-time data to solve farm-scale issues in land and livestock management, sustainability and farm business efficiency.

About Ceres

Ceres is a control and command platform that optimises growing conditions in controlled environment agriculture systems. With sensor analytics and applied machine learning, Ceres is capable of intelligently monitoring key factors that influence plant growth such as light, temperature, humidity, nutrient and water availability. Producers can set optimal ranges for growing conditions and receive real-time alerts to adjust environmental parameters if required. Crop health and growth are optimised while yields are improved to achieve high productivity and efficiency.