Kleinschmidt Signs onto EHRC Leadership Accord on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce they have signed the Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC) Leadership Accord on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) – a public commitment to promote DEI throughout the workplace.
“Kleinschmidt is committed to moving the dial forward on DEI initiatives, we first initiated our Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (JEDI) council in 2021 and the Leadership Accord on DEI seemed like a natural next,” said Jon Christensen, CEO of Kleinschmidt Associates. “We look forward to doing our part in supporting and implementing meaningful change.”
Kleinschmidt committing to the Accord will help to identify, implement, and track the progress of organizational initiatives supporting several commitments as outlined in the Accord. Signatories are committed to improving opportunities for under-represented groups through changes in governance and organizational policies, training and development, and recruitment and retention.
“We are pleased that Kleinschmidt has joined so many other progressive organizations in recognizing and publicly committing to diversity in their workforce”, says Michelle Branigan, CEO, EHRC. “The Leadership Accord framework helps organizations create a culture of equality and inclusion at all levels. Kleinschmidt’s commitment to the Accord demonstrates the value it places on creating a truly inclusive and respectful workplace.”
“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC) to strengthen and support opportunities within our organizations,” said Stephanie Landers, Chair of Kleinschmidt’s JEDI Council. “We look forward to working together on initiatives that will develop skilled talent and future leaders in the industry."
About Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC)
EHRC works to strengthen the ability of the electricity industry to meet current and future needs for their workforce – one that is highly skilled, safety-focused, diverse, and productive. As Canada’s most trusted source of objective human resource information with market information and tools to help the electricity industry, it provides a platform for industry needs, identifying ways to make businesses “best in class.”
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives. For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive.
