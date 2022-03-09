Dr. Amith Mulla Announces the Opening of Revibe Men's Sexual Health Clinics in Saskatchewan.
Revibe Men's Sexual Health Clinics offer the latest effective treatments for ED and other common men’s sexual health concerns in Regina and Saskatoon.
Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Therapy (EDSWT) takes under a half hour, allowing a return to sexual activity the same day.”REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexual wellness is essential to health and happiness and it is an integral part of overall well-being as men age. A healthy and active love-life offers many benefits including living longer, feeling good, and stronger relationships with partners. To help achieve sexual wellness, RevibeMD clinics are proud to offer a dedicated and proactive approach to Men's Sexual Health Care that helps men restore their natural performance and show up like never before.
Revibe is one of the relatively few providers of a comprehensive set of sexual health treatments for men of all ages in Saskatchewan. Revibe clinics are focused and excel on a set of services that offer a high quality of care for Men’s Sexual Health concerns such as:
Erectile Dysfunction
The Canadian Study of Erectile Dysfunction determined that up to 50% of men over 40 are suffering with ED. By the time men reach age 60, almost 70% will experience significant erectile dysfunction. At RevibeMD, we can help men at all stages of declining erectile function with options ranging from low intensity shockwave therapy, injection therapy and Trimix treatment and counselling with a certified sex therapist.
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie’s disease is an acquired penile curvature due to scar tissue in the penile shaft. Treatment plans including therapies such as intralesional injections (PRP, Pentoxifylline, Verapamil), topical and oral medications, low intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices and lifestyle modification.
Testosterone Assessment
The need for testosterone replacement therapy may not be reliably determined through a total testosterone measurement. We review patient histories, as well as order comprehensive testosterone lab panels to decide if patients need testosterone replacement therapy.
Premature Ejaculation
Premature ejaculation (PE) affects 1 in 5 men irrespective of age, and it involves a complex interaction of psychological and biological factors. A wide variety of treatment options are available, including psychosexual and behavioural therapy through our certified sex therapist, topical and oral medications, as well as the surgical option of penile frenulectomy.
Delayed Ejaculation
Delayed ejaculation (DE) is a condition where it takes an extended period of sexual stimulation for men to reach sexual climax and ejaculate. It can be a temporary or a lifelong problem. Treatment options include low intensity shockwave therapy, PRP injections and sex therapy. All therapies apply to both lifelong and acquired DE.
Dr. Amith Mulla MBBS., M.Sc., FRCSC., FACS., DABS. is the founder of Revibe, a comprehensive men’s sexual health clinic in Saskatchewan dedicated to providing patients with the latest treatments for erectile dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health conditions. Dr. Mulla is a practicing general surgeon with years of experience in Saskatchewan and beyond. With extensive training in surgical men’s health and techniques, he is a trusted expert when it comes to men’s health services.
Dr. Mulla is supported by a dedicated and highly qualified team that ensures the comfort and care of all his patients at the Regina and Saskatoon clinics. Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinics directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
