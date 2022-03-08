PEAKiropractic Brings Mobile Massage Therapy and Chiropractic Care Directly to Patients

This game-changing move is designed for those who wish to be proactive about their health.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEAKiropractic is pleased to announce it is now offering massage therapy and chiropractic care to patients’ homes and offices with its game-changing mobile services.PEAKiropractic is a renowned chiropractic and massage therapy clinic servicing the Dallas and Fort Worth metroplex. Founded in 2020, the clinic’s mission is to provide precise, effective, and alternative ways to provide patients with what they need to achieve their health goals in the shortest amount of time possible.In the clinic’s most recent news, PEAKiropractic is offering an innovative service to patients – mobile massage therapy and chiropractic care in Dallas . This exciting move will enable the clinic to deliver high quality chiropractic care to patients in their own space – whether at home or at the office. The service is designed to help people who want to be proactive about their health but prefer to be treated in their own space, due to comfort, privacy, time constraints, or conflicts in their schedules.“Working as a chiropractor in traditional offices, I would always hear the same excuse: ‘I don’t have time to get the treatment I need,’ or ‘my schedule is too busy to come in as often as I have to,’” says founder of PEAKiropractic, Dr. Demetris Elia. “We take away these barriers by providing our services 7 days a week, from 8am to 8pm, showing our dedication to making their health our priority.”According to Dr. Elia, the clinic’s mobile services can support patients in living their best life and reaching their health goals. Whether they are trying to relieve pain, recover from surgery, or reduce back pain associated with pregnancy, the clinic’s services support the body in giving it the best opportunity to thrive.For more information about PEAKiropractic, please visit https://peakiropractic.com About PEAKiropracticPEAKiropractic was founded by Cyprus-born Dr. Demetris Elia, a Doctor of Chiropractic and Functional Medicine Provider who boasts knowledge in Functional Immunology and Functional Neurology. Dr. Elia has a BSc in Kinesiology and was an international hammer thrower for 11 years (NCAA D1 athlete, World Junior Championship 2011, 2 National Records for hammer throwing). Additionally, Dr. Elia has extensive experience working with world class athletes, from track and field, golf, basketball, and swimming.