Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,561 in the last 365 days.

To Mark Women’s Day, Meridianbet Donates to Maternity Hospitals Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NICOSIA, Cyprus and DODOMA CITY, Tanzania, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Meridianbet dedicated its traditional 8 March campaign in support of expectant mothers and medical staff as its employees are donating maternity hospitals throughout the world.

This is also a follow-up of Meridian’s series of donations and humanitarian actions to contribute to even better working conditions for medical staff in light of pandemics. It has also become a part of corporate policy to raise awareness on the issue of gender equality.

Women account for 65% of Meridianbet top management

More than 65% of Meridianbet top management are ladies, proportionally represented in all business segments - HR, marketing, retail network, and software development, thus showing no gender equality is possible without the economic empowerment of women.

This year’s UN Women's Day slogan is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow". These standards are also the foundations of Meridian's corporate policy where March 8 is each day.

Two million dollars in health-related donations alone

Meanwhile, this company’s contribution to strengthening national health systems has been substantial so far. Over 2 million euros to Covid-related projects and charities were donated, having reached more than 350 hospitals and medical centers of Europe, LATAM, and Africa.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Meridian Gaming Ltd.

Villa Seminia, 8

Sir Temi Zammit Avenue,

Ta' Xbiex XBX1011 Malta

www.meridian.bet

info@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46ae4c2c-e560-48ac-9d21-b240eb1226cd


Meridian donations

Donations to maternity hospitals

You just read:

To Mark Women’s Day, Meridianbet Donates to Maternity Hospitals Worldwide

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.