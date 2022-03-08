Division of Drinking Water Monitoring PFAS in Utah’s Drinking Water

All results fall well below advisory limits

After over a year of monitoring and analysis for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has determined that there is a low risk for human exposure to PFAS through the state’s drinking water sources.

All test results fall well below the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion for two PFAS compounds, PFOS and PFOA. While Utah does not have state-specific health advisory levels, all measurements are below the advisories adopted by EPA and states across the U.S.

“To put these results in context, one part per trillion is equal to one drop of water in 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools,” said Division of Drinking Water (DDW) Water Treatment Specialist Dr. Sarah Page.

Drinking water well sites and surface water sources were selected for sampling by DDW based on potential risk of contamination from known or suspected sources.

This round of monitoring is part of a larger effort by the Department to protect public health and understand the possible impact of PFAS on Utah’s waters. Future PFAS monitoring efforts will include broader testing of drinking water sources, analysis of fish and waterfowl tissue, and municipal wastewater sources. To view full lab results, sampling locations, and information about PFAS visit pfas.utah.gov.

About PFAS

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals used in a wide variety of applications and industries. They are characterized by their persistence in groundwater, surface water, and soil, and can build up in the tissues of animals and humans. Although no PFAS are known to be manufactured in Utah, industrial processes may use PFAS in manufacturing.