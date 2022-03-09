Detroit Public Schools Foundation Announces Pernick Prizes in Mathematics and Medicine
$15,000 Awards Recognize Outstanding Achievement by Detroit Public Schools Community District Students
The Pernick Prize will showcase the phenomenal achievements of the students of the Detroit Public Schools Community District and reward them as they pursue their dreams.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Public Schools Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the annual Pernick Prizes in Mathematics and Medicine. These two non-renewable $15,000 awards will recognize the exceptional performance of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) students in their respective chosen fields.
Endowed by former Detroit Public Schools Foundation board member and pathologist Dr. Nat Pernick, MD, these prizes highlight how DPSCD can provide excellent public education opportunities, access, and support.
Dr. Pernick believes that the students of Detroit’s schools deserve financial support for both their educational goals and career pursuits. As an ardent believer in the power of mathematics and science education, Dr. Pernicks’ own educational and professional experiences lead his work to ensure that equal opportunities are made available to the children of our community.
The Pernick Prize Selection Committee includes experts Lynn Smitherman, MD, Associate Professor, Vice-Chair of Medical Education, and Clerkship Director at the Wayne State University School of Medicine-Pediatrics; Darryl Gardner, Ph.D., Director of Student Support and Operational Success at Wayne State University; Steven Hardy, DO, Neurology Specialist at Beaumont Health; and Brittany Rhodes, Founder of Black Girl MATHgic. DPSCD and DPS Foundation staff will also sit on the committee. Awards will be presented during the inaugural annual ceremony in Spring 2022.
“Dr. Pernick’s generosity and this unique opportunity for students speak to his commitment by contributing to a rich educational experience and leveling the playing field,” notes Pamela J. Moore, President and CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. “We’re excited to showcase the phenomenal achievements of our students, and to reward them as they pursue their dreams.”
###
The Detroit Public Schools Foundation (DPFS), a 501(c)3 organization, focuses on improving students' access and educational opportunities throughout the Detroit Public Schools Community District. We're committed to enabling family and student success through coordination and facilitation, information transparency, fundraising, and grantmaking programs. For more information on our programs and how you can get involved, please visit us at https://dpsfdn.org/
Pamela Moore
Detroit Public Schools Foundation
+1 313.873.3348
email us here