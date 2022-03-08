Verve Group Launches Moments.AI™ (Formerly Beemray), Expanding Contextual Targeting Capabilities to North America
After helping brands in Europe with GDPR, Verve Group will now help US brands activate contextual segments with Moments.AI™, using more data than ever.
This is the beginning of Verve Group's consumer-first future, where consumers understand the value exchange for content, and brands benefit from smartly applying insights”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Group today announced the launch of Moments.AI™ (formerly Beemray), the first of its kind, real-time contextual targeting solution for brands in North America, further strengthening its position as a leader in privacy-first advertising solutions. The acquisition of Beemray’s data platform in 2021 fueled the expansion of Verve Group’s product portfolio to include offerings that empower marketers to maximize outcomes without cookies or identifiers. Now available in North America, Beemray has been renamed to Moments.AI™ following its integration with Verve Group’s programmatic suite.
— Sameer Sondhi, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Verve Group.
“Contextual has been seen for too long as a tactical activation layer. The implementation of technology to address the loss of signals has propelled contextual targeting to the next level,” says Delphine Fabre-Hernoux, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Wavemaker NA. “Many studies have shown that consumers are more receptive to advertising in the right context. This means that contextual needs to be seen as an opportunity to identify which context matters first for consumers and which messages, both leading to greater experience, higher attention rates, and greater return on investment.”
Contextual platforms have historically been held back by slow processing times, poor quality of content classification, and a lack of accuracy in targeting. With Moments.AI™, content is analyzed and broken down by multiple dimensions to allow for precise and accurate audience targeting. Breakthrough pre-bid technology and in-flight optimizations allow for contextual advertising campaigns to scale on the open internet by activating content as they’re published. Brands can access fresh content instantly with high-quality contextual segments to capture consumer attention based on visual content analysis, keywords, semantics, and meta tags — all within milliseconds.
With personalized targeting diminishing, contextual targeting is being considered more seriously as an alternative. While the deprecation of cookies may have been delayed, marketers have a small time frame in which they can test and iterate on alternate solutions. The time to act is now by being an early adopter of solutions that can offer superior targeting capabilities. With Moments.AI™, marketers can future-proof campaigns with easy setup and operational efficiency.
“We are excited to empower brands with an innovative solution with proven results to reach consumers in meaningful ways,” said Sameer Sondhi, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Verve Group. “On a broader level, the launch of Moments.AI™ is a step towards our vision of providing partners with complementary solutions from our acquisitions of niche advertising solutions, and expanding the global rollout of these solutions. This is the beginning of Verve Group's consumer-first future, where consumers understand the value exchange for content, and brands benefit from smartly applying insights.”
Pioneered over five years, and tried and tested for the rigors of GDPR in Europe, Moments.AI™ presents a new opportunity for North American brands to access contextually relevant audiences efficiently and seamlessly. Brands can target trending topics and increase performance from highly engaged audiences in a brand-safe manner, providing an opportunity to move away from clicks and to optimize towards consumer attention instead. More than 700 IAB and 11 GARM brand-safe segments can be accessed, or custom segments can be created to achieve campaign goals.
Moments.AI™ is now available in the United States and can be easily fit into existing media planning frameworks. Brands can consolidate in-app, web, connected TV, digital out-of-home, and audio into a single buy, which can be activated through a bespoke managed service offering or programmatically. Contact Verve Group to get started.
About Verve Group
Verve Group’s consumer-first advertising suite is a leader in consolidating data, demand and supply technologies to create better business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. With a privacy-first approach, Verve Group’s full-stack programmatic solutions are built for brand-safe environments. The global group is trusted by top 100 advertisers with direct connections to 4,000+ publishers and apps globally. Verve Group is part of Media and Games Invest (MGI) and has an international presence with 20+ offices worldwide. Learn more at www.verve.com.
