Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Forecasts Research and Outlook 2028

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Research Report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028

Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT devices in the insurance industry to enhance customer experience is the key factor driving the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Besides, growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead.

Concerns regarding IoT device data risk and security are key factors expected to impede growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market to some extent during the forecast period.

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

The report segments the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights in Report

Increasing usage of IoT-driven devices in property & casualty insurance to mitigate insurance costs and enhance risk management are some key factors driving revenue growth of the property & casualty insurance segment, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.7% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected car segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing application of telematics and IoT-driven sensors in cars.

In terms of market share, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of IoT driven V2X-connected vehicles, which generate IoT data flow and evaluate premium costs.

Due to robust presence of international market players, including Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, end-use, and region.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pension Insurance

Warranty Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connected Home

Connected Car

Connected Health

Commercial Lines

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market

