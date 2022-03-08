Route 56 Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Restart in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle's Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, PA, will continue work, Monday March 14, on the preservation of Route 56 and rehabilitation of the War Memorial and Point Stadium Bridges in Dale Borough and the city of Johnstown, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin set up of short-term daylight traffic control which will use a single-lane closure on either the travel or passing lanes for both east and westbound traffic on Route 56 near the War Memorial Bridge and the Point Stadium Bridge. This will be done in order to complete strip seal gland removal and replacement work on the War Memorial Bridge expansion dam.

This portion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2022. Motorists could experience five to 10-minute delays and are advised to use caution driving through the work zone.

Additional bridge structure work at both the Point Stadium Bridge and War Memorial Bridge to be done at a later date, includes finishing epoxy deck treatment areas, concrete repairs to abutments and piers, and the application of a protective concrete coating to the undersides of the War Memorial Bridge.

This overall work is a continuation of a $4.8 million project to rehabilitate each bridge as well as rehabilitate Route 56. The roadway work that remains to be completed this year includes finishing high friction surface treatment areas, pavement relieve joint restoration and other improvements.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

