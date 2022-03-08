Submit Release
Idaho and Utah fish and wildlife agencies to host Bear Lake “State of the Lake” public meeting on March 31

Fisheries staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will share updates on the Bear Lake fishery and work plans for 2022 at an upcoming “State of the Lake” public meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, at the Garden City Convention Center’s Lakeside Room. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. The Garden City Complex is located at 69 N. Parkway in Garden City, Utah.

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the Bear Lake fishery are encouraged to attend. Biologists from both agencies will share the latest population trends and ongoing management work related to the wide array of fish found in the lake.

The event will include introductory presentations by both states followed by a question-and-answer session between biologists and the public.

For more information, contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region Office at 208-232-4703 or the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northern Region Office at 801-476-2740.

 

Media contacts: DWR Conservation Outreach Manager Mark Hadley at 801-556-8686 and Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Jennifer Jackson at 208-251-9403

