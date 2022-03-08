TEXGHS and Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, Harvard to Premiere COVID-19 Vaccine Documentary During SXSW
‘The Power of Science: Inside the Incredible Effort to Stop COVID-19’ Scheduled for Premiere During Global Health Security Innovation Week 2022
‘The Power of Science: Inside the Incredible Effort to Stop COVID-19’ Scheduled for Premiere During Global Health Security Innovation Week 2022
The rapid development of a COVID vaccine was not due to cutting corners but was enabled by four decades of collaborative research on another pandemic—HIV,”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally grown health security innovation network with a global reach, Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS), alongside the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Harvard, together announce the documentary film premiere of “The Power of Science: Inside the Global Effort to Stop COVID-19,” which will air during Global Health Security Innovation Week (GHS Innovation Week) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. CST. The premiere will be livestreamed during the virtual conference, an official SXSW event, and include a live roundtable discussion with Ragon Institute Director Dr. Bruce Walker, the film’s director and producer Paula Chowles of Godfrey Dadich Partners, and Lisa McDonald, MD, MSTC, Founder and Managing Director of TEXGHS and director of healthcare at Austin Technology Incubator at the University of Texas at Austin.
— Ragon Institute Director Dr. Bruce Walker
“The Power of Science” documentary chronicles the Ragon team’s demonstrable work to quickly develop a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 beginning in early 2020. The film probes the evolution of SARS since 2003 and the Ragon Institute’s progression as a leading research collaboration dedicated to transforming human health on a global scale. A primary focus of the documentary is the historically rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine, based on immediate application of prior Ragon Institute biomedical research advances that were made while combating another pandemic.
“The rapid development of a COVID vaccine was not due to cutting corners but was enabled by four decades of collaborative research on another pandemic—HIV,” says Dr. Walker. “This documentary tells that story and how things we have learned from COVID-19 will be instrumental in succeeding against the next pandemic threat, which is sure to come. This is the story of how the body fights back against COVID, and how the power of science can overcome a pandemic.”
The film, produced by Godfrey Dadich Partners and funded in part by the Ragon Foundation to improve the level of scientific discourse surrounding global health threats, began production in early 2020. The documentary team applied the highest level of safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic to humanize the experience of people working around the clock in labs and hospitals to find a reliable solution.
“Telling compelling and compulsively watchable stories about science and technology isn’t easy,” says Executive Producer and Director Paula Chowles. “We appreciate the role that the Global Health Security Innovation Week 2022 will play in showcasing stories like this — a moving testament to the power of scientific inquiry and the strength of the human spirit. Most importantly, we hope that shedding light on the Ragon Institute’s work helps attract young scientists who want to make a lasting, positive impact in the world.”
“The Power of Science” will premiere on March 15 at 2 p.m. CST as part of GHS Innovation Week 2022. The documentary premiere and following roundtable discussion with Dr. Walker, Dr. McDonald, Chowles, and other scientists from the Ragon Institute are both free and open to the public. Register for the premiere by registering for TEXGHS GHS Innovation Week here: texghs.org/ghsiw22.
GHS Innovation Week 2022 is hosted by TEXGHS and fellow conference organizers The University of Texas at Austin’s Austin Technology Incubator (ATI), Global Health Security Network (GHSN), IDEO, and UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange (HIEx). The conference is made possible by the following sponsors:
Foundation Sponsors
All Clear ID, a patient-centric mobile ID that eliminates misidentification and electronically exchanges personal health information (PHI) with care providers.
CVS Health, a leading health solutions company improving the health of communities across America through local presence, digital channels and more than 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners.
Pandemic Tech, a venture philanthropy leading global health security innovation dedicated to fighting pandemics - a community of innovators backed by a global resource network focused on scaling equitable health security solutions.
Gold Sponsors
Royal Norwegian Consulate General in Houston
Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner
To learn more and register for the conference at texghs.org/ghsiw22. Registration is free and open to the public. Media may RSVP to press@texghs.org. Limited sponsorship opportunities available, email events@texghs.org.
Join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and use #GHSIW22 and #TEXGHS.
ABOUT TEXAS GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY INNOVATION CONSORTIUM (TEXGHS)
The Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium (TEXGHS) is a consortium between academia, public sector, and private sector partners to coordinate efforts to support companies working towards pandemic preparedness and response in Texas. Organized by the Austin Technology Incubator at The University of Texas at Austin, TEXGHS is leading the creation and long-term growth of a health security innovation ecosystem that supports innovators and innovations fighting COVID-19 and future pandemics. For more information, visit the TEXGHS site at texghs.org.
ABOUT THE RAGON INSTITUTE
The Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard was established in 2009 with a gift from the Phillip T. and Susan M. Ragon Foundation, with a collaborative scientific mission among these institutions to harness the immune system to prevent and cure human diseases. Focusing on global infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer, the Ragon Institute draws scientists, clinicians and engineers from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise to study and understand the immune system with the goal of benefiting patients. For more information, visit www.ragoninstitute.org.
ABOUT GODFREY DADICH PARTNERS
Godfrey Dadich Partners (GDP) brings together the best of journalism, strategy, and design to deliver The New Editorial—engaging and meaningful communications. From documentary films and longform journalism to corporate strategies and brand campaigns, GDP helps brands, organizations, and movements tell better stories. GDP was founded in February 2017 by co-CEOs Patrick Godfrey and Scott Dadich. Godfrey co-founded Godfrey Q in 2003, and 14 years later Dadich joined to lead a new kind of firm. Godfrey Dadich Partners is a part of the kyu Collective. For more information, visit https://godfreydadich.com/.
Texas Global Health Security Innovation Consortium
TEXGHS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other