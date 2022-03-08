Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,561 in the last 365 days.

Colorado Bar Association announces Civil Appeals Clinic series

Home Media Press Releases Release

Colorado Bar Association announces Civil Appeals Clinic series
Thursday, March 3, 2022

DENVER – Beginning on March 17, 2022, the Colorado Bar Association will hold monthly clinics offering legal advice on civil appeals, both in-person at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center and via videoconference.

The Civil Appeals Clinics, designed for people representing themselves in existing civil appeals before the Colorado Supreme Court or Colorado Court of Appeals, are free of charge and will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parties will be able to meet one-on-one with an attorney for up to an hour. The attorney will help parties understand the process and procedures, and help parties learn to communicate more effectively in an appellate case. The attorney will not take on the case for full representation.

Pre-registration is required. To register, complete the application at https://www.cobar.org/Appellate-Pro-Bono/Uniform-Application.

Future clinics in 2022 are set for April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15. Clinics will be held in Room 1D of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203.

For more information, contact Mia Kontnik at the Colorado Bar Association at appellatepb@cobar.org.

You just read:

Colorado Bar Association announces Civil Appeals Clinic series

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.