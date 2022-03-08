Colorado Bar Association announces Civil Appeals Clinic series

Thursday, March 3, 2022

DENVER – Beginning on March 17, 2022, the Colorado Bar Association will hold monthly clinics offering legal advice on civil appeals, both in-person at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center and via videoconference.

The Civil Appeals Clinics, designed for people representing themselves in existing civil appeals before the Colorado Supreme Court or Colorado Court of Appeals, are free of charge and will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parties will be able to meet one-on-one with an attorney for up to an hour. The attorney will help parties understand the process and procedures, and help parties learn to communicate more effectively in an appellate case. The attorney will not take on the case for full representation.

Pre-registration is required. To register, complete the application at https://www.cobar.org/Appellate-Pro-Bono/Uniform-Application .

Future clinics in 2022 are set for April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15. Clinics will be held in Room 1D of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203.