March 8 meeting discussing Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan postponed

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is postponing its public meeting to discuss the forest wildlife stewardship plan for Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area originally scheduled for March 8 at Pin Oak Lodge, south of Chariton, due to extensive damage to the facility and the surrounding area caused by Saturday’s storm.
