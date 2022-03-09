FON Magazine Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Spring Issue Profiling Lifestyles & Luxuries of World’s Leading Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- FON Magazine celebrates its third anniversary this week with the launch of the 8th issue of FON Magazine, a glossy, full-color quarterly publication profiling the world’s leading families and their most opulent luxuries. The magazine spotlights the latest luxury products and services, including private aviation, arts & culture, high-end jewelry, designer fashion, yachts, five-star travel, and more enticing content. In addition, it also includes topics related to family offices such as succession planning, corporate governance, family office profiles, trust and estates, philanthropy, and other content related to family office best practices.
In celebration of its anniversary year, FON invites family offices, private investors, trusted advisors, and anyone interested in accessing the elite and often elusive global family office audience to subscribe. Digital subscriptions include the online issue of the quarterly luxury magazine as well as FON’s newsletters while Premium subscriptions also include hard copies of the magazine. Early subscribers will also have early access to FON’s soon-to-launch special luxury magazines focused on family offices in Europe and Asia.
“Since I started Family Office Networks three years ago, the evolution of the family office industry has been amazing. The world’s wealthiest and most prominent families belong to our network and consider FON a trusted forum for networking and sharing ideas related to investing as well as luxury goods and services. Indeed, the number of inquiries we receive from family offices interested in making major luxury purchases such as a new aircraft for their family, has more than doubled just this past year alone. It’s truly incredible and we are honored to be the organization – and magazine – they turn to for advice,” said Andrew Schneider, Publisher of FON Magazine and Founder of Family Office Networks.
To celebrate the special anniversary Issue, Family Office Networks is also opening up advertising opportunities to a select group of hedge funds, private equity, real estate, law firms, CPAs, private companies and other leading companies and brands who want to get in front of an audience of wealthy family offices and leading private investors. Essentially, anyone who is qualified now has a way to reach the family office community.
“FON Magazine reaches the top 4 percent of the U.S. and global population with an average household income of $5 million+ and average net worth of $100 million+. As our membership base has grown, we have had an overwhelmingly positive response to FON Magazine from luxury brands and it is great to be working with these companies to introduce world-class opportunities to our families via exceptional magazine content,” said Schneider.
“I’ve been one of the first subscribers to FON Magazine and it is by far the most incredible resource for family offices such as ours. The luxury content is amazing,” said J. Levin, CEO of Levin Family Office. “FON Magazine has helped me learn more about private aviation,” said Mike DeLuca, CEO of Deluca Family Office.
To inquire about subscriptions, visit the magazine’s website. To learn more about advertising in FON Magazine, FON Luxury Newsletter, and other FON media offerings, contact Andrew Schneider at Andrew@fonmagazine.com. To submit editorial ideas, contact charlotte@fonmagazine.com.
About Family Office Networks
Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families’ access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training, and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 500,000 users, including 10,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.
