Questex to Broaden Hospitality Portfolio Reach Globally, Bolsters Team by Adding David Eisen as Content Director, Media

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces it is broadening the reach of its Hospitality portfolio. Hotel Management will be expanding internationally to bring its deep operations knowledge to new markets around the world and Hospitality Insights will bring its in-depth international investment understanding and expertise to the North American market.



David Eisen has joined the Hospitality portfolio as Content Director, Media, overseeing the content direction for Hotel Management, Hospitality Insights and leading content creation for Hospitality events and conferences. Eisen returns to Questex, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Questex Hospitality Group, with a mission to grow the properties globally.

“We believe the new direction of our Hotel portfolio will broaden the reach and appeal of both Hotel Management and Hospitality Insights,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, for Questex Travel & Hospitality, Questex. “I am very pleased that David has rejoined Questex as content director of the hospitality vertical. His industry knowledge will help us create a robust global footprint that builds on the strengths of Hotel Management and Hospitality Insights.”

Prior to Questex, Eisen was Director of Hotel Intelligence, Americas, for HotStats, a global, monthly profit-and-loss data benchmarking company, where he was responsible for business development and content marketing strategies. Earlier in his career, Eisen was hotel editor at Business Travel News. Eisen has a master's degree in hospitality industry studies from New York University’s Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality and Tourism and he frequently participates on panels and roundtable discussions focused on global hospitality industry trends and topics.

“Coming back to Questex is not only a homecoming but the start of something big, bold and rewarding,” said Eisen. “The past two years have been rocky for the global hotel industry, but in that time, what’s been revealed is how much travel and hospitality are taken for granted. And when it’s taken away, how much we miss it. That’s why there is always a premium put on adroit and resourceful hotel operators and dealmakers who know where the next smart investment lies. Because no matter the event, the hospitality and travel industries are never down for long. I am excited to be part of this next direction at Questex and furthering the reach of our brands to new audiences.”

Visit Hotel Management and stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Visit Hospitality Insights and keep up to date on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hotel Management

Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized print and online source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up-to-date on breaking news in global and local investment, development, technology, operations, food & beverage and design.

About Hospitality Insights

Hospitality Insights is a subscription platform created for global investors, developers, operators and advisors in the hospitality industry. Topical areas in year-round editorial coverage include adjacent spaces, asset management, destination outlook, development, design, investment, stakeholder alignment and tech hub.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle MacLeod

Marketing Manager, Questex Travel & Hospitality

mmacleod@questex.com