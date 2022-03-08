Global AI in Prosthesis Market to Witness 27.45% Growth during 2021 – 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global AI in Prosthesis Market is a latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides crucial statistics on the market status of the leading industry players and offers information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global AI in Prosthesis Market. The report uses effective graphical presentation techniques, such as graphs, charts, tables as well as pictures for better understanding.
Prosthesis refers to the use of a man-made device for the replacement of a body part in the human body. Some of the commonly replaced body parts include arms, legs, hands, knee joint, hip joint, amongst others. A major issue with traditional prosthetic products is that they often fail to replicate the function of the body part which was originally present in the body. Hence, companies are increasingly making use of technologies such as artificial intelligence for increasing the sensitivity, flexibility and usability of prosthetic products. The rising demand for increasing the usability of prosthetic products, coupled with the advancement in medical technology that is enabling the manufacturing of AI-based prosthetic products that can be upgraded in terms of both hardware and software, is leading to the growth of the global AI in prosthesis market. In terms of revenue, the global AI in Prosthesis Market is growing at a CAGR of 27.45% over the forecast period 2021-2029.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the operations of businesses globally. Also, the lives of individuals have seen a considerable change in the last two years as there has been a significant rise in focus on hygiene and lifestyle. The pandemic has claimed over five million lives thus far, and has also caused significant disruption in supply chain. Social distancing measures promulgated by government bodies around the globe has reduced the availability of regular workers. Furthermore, the pandemic has tightened the regulations pertaining to import and export of goods globally. Hence, the manufacturers of prosthetic products are having to delay the delivery of products due to the pandemic situation. However, the immense focus on artificial intelligence during the pandemic has helped the global AI in prosthetics market considerably. Companies are increasingly raising their investment in AI-backed research and development of prosthetic products for enhancing the usability and flexibility of prosthetic products, especially amongst the geriatric population. The global AI in prosthesis market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years as companies are increasingly working on the development of prosthetic products that can be controlled virtually. Hence, the global AI in prosthesis market will see growth in the next decade.
The military and defence sector is expected to see considerable growth in revenue in the global AI in prosthesis market in the coming years. The growth in focus on bettering the lives of military personnel who have been drastically affected by both internal and external conflicts globally, especially in countries like the U.S., India, Germany, the UK, amongst others, is expected to spearhead the growth of military and defence sector as far as the end-user segment in the global AI in prosthesis market is concerned.
The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of the global AI in prosthesis market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.
Some of key players operating in the global AI in prosthesis market are:
• Blatchford
• BrainCo Inc.
• COAPT LLC.
• Mobius Bionics
• Össur
• OTTOBOCK
• Shadow Robot Company
• Other Market Participants
Global AI in Prosthesis Market:
• By Body Part
o Feet
o Knees
o Limb Systems
Upper Limb
Lower Limb
o Sockets and Accessories
o Ankles
o Others
• By End-User
o Rehabilitation Centers
o Defence and Military
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Others
• By Application
o Adults
o Kids
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
